Burglar strikes at Cayman Brac supermarket

| 25/07/2023 | 5 Comments
Kirkconnell's Market on Cayman Brac, Cayman News Service
Kirkconnell’s Market, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Police are appealing to people on Cayman Brac for information regarding a break-in at a local business on Sunday. The RCIPS did not disclose any details about the business or its location, despite asking for the public’s assistance. However, CNS has been able to confirm it was Kirkconnell’s Market in Stake Bay. The burglary happened sometime before 7:00am on Sunday.

An electronic device and a small quantity of cash were reported to have been stolen and some damage was caused inside the store.

Officials from the RCIPS said the crime scene was processed by the officers who responded to the call and the burglary is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayman Brac Police Station on 948-0331.

Comments (5)

  1. Anonymous says:
    25/07/2023 at 9:07 pm

    It was Robin Hood – taking stuff from rich Mo$e$ instead of waiting for the usual handouts.

    Not sure why it is so easy to break into Kirkconnells Market. Mo$e$ obviously did not learn from the previous break in.

    It is sad the Brac has gotten this way, but with “progress” comes other things.

    Maybe Mo$e$ could get some after hours on-site security – hmnn maybe better security cameras. Hmnn maybe not leave money in the store.

    Should do like Mr. Billy did – have cash registers wide open at night in view of front doors. Install a real safe like the one Mr. Billy had in his office.

    Use some common sense Mo$e$.

    Police on Brac solve crime – lol thanks for your sense of humor CNS

  2. Anonymous says:
    25/07/2023 at 9:00 pm

    As we import more temporary road workers and construction workers from Grand Cayman, the crime seems to be increasing. Not accusing any of them, just stating what is happening over here.

  3. Anonymous says:
    25/07/2023 at 7:39 pm

    You mean the Brac has an infestation.

    • Anonymous says:
      26/07/2023 at 6:21 am

      been infested for awhile – ever since Covid when people from Grand Cayman started to buy up properties and could only vacation here and Little Cayman.

    • Anonymous says:
      26/07/2023 at 7:08 am

      It peaked economically in the 80s-00s or whenever the gas industry was booming there but unfortunately has become the runt of the pack since.

      Breaks my heart so much.. when last DoT tried to divert tourism money to CYB? Nah, come ya Barbados..

