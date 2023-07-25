Burglar strikes at Cayman Brac supermarket

Kirkconnell’s Market, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Police are appealing to people on Cayman Brac for information regarding a break-in at a local business on Sunday. The RCIPS did not disclose any details about the business or its location, despite asking for the public’s assistance. However, CNS has been able to confirm it was Kirkconnell’s Market in Stake Bay. The burglary happened sometime before 7:00am on Sunday.

An electronic device and a small quantity of cash were reported to have been stolen and some damage was caused inside the store.

Officials from the RCIPS said the crime scene was processed by the officers who responded to the call and the burglary is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayman Brac Police Station on 948-0331.