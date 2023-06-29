WORC arrests three people for permit breaches

WORC Enforcement Officers

(CNS): During a recent enforcement operation by the Enforcement and Compliance Unit at Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, three people were arrested for working outside the terms and conditions of their work permits. The workers were caught after the ECU and the police raided a number of bars in George Town and an air-conditioning firm.

WORC said in a release that the inspections “were deemed necessary due to information received and the proactive action of WORC officers”.

Following operations last year that netted several workers and employers breaching immigration laws, officials said some people are still not complying with the law, despite the repeated warnings and consequences.

“Although we previously reported on the 2022 operations which resulted in arrests, persons and employers continue to carelessly breach the Immigration Transition Act,” said Acting Deputy Director Mervin Manderson. “Employers are reminded to ensure their staff are working with valid permits and in the correct occupations. Employers can complete an amendment application to capture separate work duties instead of allowing them to work outside of their permit terms.”

WORC officials have said they will continue to investigate information received from the public and will execute operations when necessary to bring offenders to justice.