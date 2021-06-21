PPM denies role in release of Bush assault footage
(CNS): A decision by the Cayman Compass to publish the CCTV footage of McKeeva Bush assaulting Livia Kwong, the bar manager of Coral Beach Bar at the time in February last year, has become embroiled in politics, given the timing of the release. The publishers claim they secured the video with the help of a local law firm, despite it being accessible for some time and openly offered to the press in the wake of the election when the PACT Government had made the unpopular decision to include Bush in the new government’s line-up.
CNS and other media houses opted not to post the footage based on the victim’s wishes. But now its release has the community pointing fingers at the opposition.
Following the release of the footage on Friday, all eyes immediately switched to the Progressives as being behind the release, given that the opposition has begun to mount direct attacks on the current government, initially seen in the politicizing of the management of the border opening. The publishing of the video footage now has a potential negative impact for PACT, in contrast to the very different impact it would have had prior to the election.
PPM Leader Roy McTaggart released a statement Saturday denying that his party played a part in its release or publication, but also made the most of it.
“This video reminds me why the Progressives refused to campaign or form a government with Mr Bush following the elections,” McTaggart stated. “We could have come to an agreement with him and retained the government but chose not to do so. That was not a serious option we could consider again after his admission of guilt and conviction by the courts. Mr Bush’s sentence was suspended for two years until 2022. We remain satisfied that we took the right decision.”
Having said that, McTaggart then went on to deny that the PPM would use the issue “to gain political advantage”. He stated, “We wish to categorically state that we were not aware that the Compass was publishing the video until after the fact.”
McTaggart said it was important that everyone, particularly young people, understand that the type of behaviour displayed in the video is not acceptable and cannot be condoned. “As a society, we have a lot of work to do to raise awareness of and eradicate violence and harassment towards women,” he said.
The video has been released in full but in the absence of the numerous witness statements from staff, the victim and the people Kwong had called to come and get Bush before the violence began in earnest. The footage shows how intoxicated the speaker of the House was when he arrived at the bar. It captures him stumbling from his vehicle and staggering into the bar area before he fell over. Bush then lay prostrate on the floor for some time before Kwong was alerted to the situation.
According to the evidence revealed during Bush’s sentencing hearing, as Kwong tried to help Bush to his feet, she also called individuals connected to him and to the bar to come and assist and remove him from the bar. But soon afterwards the violence began. The struggle is largely obscured by a row of beach umbrellas standing between where Bush fell and the camera, but after he got to his feet much of his violent assault was caught on camera. The footage shows him throwing bus trays at Kwong and then later throwing her around the kitchen.
But the video is being seen out of context and in the absence of supporting witness statements.
Releasing the video before the elections may have made a difference to Bush’s political fate and the dilemma Wayne Panton faced in deciding whether to work with him to form a government of independent candidates, reflecting the wishes of the voters given the unclear result. But releasing it at this time is leading to a reinterpretation of the footage. Social media is now fuelling a backlash against the victim, Kwong, in support of Bush and a reinterpretation of the violent incident in accordance with the views of those watching.
It is also raises the question of why the video was not released before the election, which Bush won by just 27 votes. In his response to the Compass over the weekend Bush said, “The people spoke and they’re seeing now.”
During his sentencing hearing Bush had claimed to have no memory of the incident because he was very intoxicated. However, this was not before his attorney had tried to persuade the magistrate that Bush had been attacked by Kwong during the part of the footage that is unclear. On the campaign trail Bush had maintained that was what happened and had outlined claims that indicated he was not being completely truthful about his loss of memory.
CNS has contacted PACT and Premier Wayne Panton about the release of the video and we are expecting a statement later today.
Perhaps CNS can post the agreed full facts on which Bush pleaded guilty. It would give at least some agreed narrative to overlay the (currently open to visual interpretation) video.
CNS: All relevant documents, including the sentencing ruling, are in the CNS Library. The case was also covered by CNS throughout the trial, and all articles are in our archives.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=qipB5Jt2Kq8&feature=share
That’s why they didn’t want to get rid of McKeeva before election cause they knew they may need him to form the Government again. Say what any want but he is for the people that’s why he went with Independents. He always gets back to his people even if he can’t assist unlike some politicians!
Inexcusable. But Mac gets a pass. All the time. Never learning from his numerous mistakes. And YOU people allow it! YOU!!
All you people talking about how she could have walked away. What part of being a MANAGER do you think allows her to shirk her responsibility?
A manager takes charge of a situation and deals with it!!
You should all be ashamed of yourselves!
That drunken buffoon should be ashamed of himself.
There is absolutely no excuse for this. Doesn’t he (or us!) pay someone to ‘manage’ him??
Who knows if the PPM were aware that the video was going to be published but does it matter if the video is accurate? This is how politics works regardless of what country it is or what the topic is.
Prior to the election, the one question that was asked of each candidate was their position on working with Mr. Bush. At that stage, all candidates condemned Mr.Bush’s actions, including Mr. Panton. Once elected, we all know how their positions changed once they were enticed with the possibility of some power and influence.
Therefore, both sides are playing politics and will continue to do so. We need an active backbench regardless of which side is in power.
Another good hypothesis is that Wayne wanted a reason to get rid of Bush and weaken Bush’s emerging strength within the Pact Government. So he called up his good friend and business partner, who also owns the Compass, to put out the video. Then use that to put Bush on the sideline and separate him and Jay. That’s a better version of let’s guess the facts than ppm wanting to bring this sad story back to life.
Well everyone knows who owns the compass so we can put 2 and 2 together.
and the band played believe it if you like!
I’ve watched the footage, if anything it looks like the lady kept following him and her friend also…rather than walk away or make a complaint? McKeeva looks drunk beyond drunk for sure but overall, its not as bad as i thought it was supposed to be? He’s trying to grab her phone after shes spent ages on top of him outside and then following him everywhere
all very strange
She spent ages on top of him because he was holding her by her hair and clothes. So while she may have had a chance to leave- she was unable to. In addition, she is the Manager and has every right to confront him or anyone else who enters the establishment through a back door. This video could have shown Mac beating her with an object and his kool-aid drinking supporters would still say she was the instigator. It is disgraceful to see him walking in (barely) and then falling down inholding a position such as his. Typical drunken clown he has always been.
I’m no fan of Bush, he was clearly in the wrong and did assault Kwong. However, Kwong had several opportunities to remove herself from the situation but chose not to and it does appear she and her colleague inflamed the situation. The video does put the issue in a slightly different context to that portrayed in the media of a defenceless woman with nowhere to escape being assaulted by a drunk bully.
After watching the video, I believe both parties are to blame here.
Don’t get me wrong. As a publicly elected representative, any form of public intoxication or violence are both HUGE infractions of public decorum and behaviour and should have serious ramifications. Period. Even aside from political appointment, any man should never stoop to the low of hitting a woman, even if she asks for it. (I digress…)
However, it appears that she played an active participating role of provoking him as well. I see a lot of physical shoving, violent hand gestures, shouting, verbal abuse and derogatory commentary. The person next to her is playing camerawoman, and both continue to follow and antagonise him as he tries to walk away throughout every step of the altercation, amongst many unconvenient truths that were not conveniently addressed at trial.
As a bar manager, shouldn’t you and your staff have proper training on how to deal with intoxicated or disruptive patrons in the first place? I know exactly what that training entails and I saw none of it being implemented, other than possibly calling for help from authorities (which doesn’t seem to have been done initially anyways).
Even common sense will tell you to remain cautious when dealing with someone who is drunk. Any dog lover or owner will know that a dog can bite you at any time solely at the dog’s discretion. Hopes and wishes of how all drunk people will behave simply do not align with reality. You have to learn the fine line between trying to assist and treating any of the person’s actions or comments as irrational and not of sound mind.
– Honest account from a paralegal
As a paralegal (really who cares) you should know that “anyways” is not a word!! Where were you educated?? Canada?
Anyways…..
Caymanian women are a woman’s worst enemy. They always blame the woman. Sandy is such a disappointment. She only stands up for women when it suits her. And it only suited them to stand up for the victim when they wanted to get rid of PPM.
Agreed…I was surprised by her support for Kenneth who was the decisive vote in not removing McSlob and then saying they were offered video previously but refused…why the hell would you refuse a video that the public should see? Definitely is more a popular blog than independent news service.
I think you mean women in Cayman because there is a difference.
If that’s an assault then the World has gone mad. Bush was in the wrong to try and grab her phone and looked drunk and disorderly. Kwong had plenty of opportunities to get safely away from the aggressor and at times appeared to be goading him on.
“Get away”?? She is the general manager of the bar. What the hell is McKeeva doing entering the back kitchen of these premises??
He was the owner
If he is part owner he can.
That is what the snake Alden would do, to try to stir up trouble.
pact are an absolute disgrace to depend on this man to stay in power. end of story.
They were forced to by the Pathetic People’s Movement…so gfy
James Bergstrom owns Compass Media, publishers of the Caymanian Compass. James Bergstrom and Wayne Panton are partners / shareholders in C3. James Bergstrom and Wayne Panton are partners / shareholders in Clean Gas. Any questions?
PPM Should have had the balls to deal with him at the time of the incident, instead of twisting it their advantage now.
Rubbish. The past government is the past government. What is done is done. The current government are responsible for their decisions, actions or inaction. Where is the Premier today? What is his response?
My only concern if for the victim who after suffering the attack, had to endure a trial and now public dissemination of the video. It is disgusting that any media would publish the video unless she consented. The PPM actually proposed a motion for his removal – look into which members wouldn’t sign it and you will see who really did not have her best interests at heart.
Hey Cap’n Obvious. You do realize that NO media published the video right?
If you will read (and comprehend) the article it clearly states that it has been made public with her consent.
So you can be disgusted with the fact that WB voted that buffoon back in!
Pretty disgusting, Mac.
A picture says a thousand words. , as the Devil is in the details, as the road to hell is travelled with good intentions. Go figure.
He pled guilty. Nothing further.
Well as a woman from GTC and a voter in many elections now I have never ever supported MAC and never ever will vote for him if I was living in West Bay but after watching the video it’s clear he was wrong but it also clear she was just as wrong instigating some of it too. Why not walk away? I am sorry but you had that option too lady. Let me make it clear I DO NOT SUPPORT VIOLENCE TO WOMEN OR MEN OR CHILDREN or ANYONE but I think she could had avoided this to had gone on for so long. And as the old folks would say I will die with the belief that PPM is behind this as the are sore losers and taking this LOST BADLY AND WOULD TRY ANYTHING NOW TO GET OFF THAT BACKBENCH 👍That’s my story and I’m sticking to it…
“Why did she not walk away”? Seriously? She is the general manager of a bar where a very belligerent and drunk patron was falling around uncontrollably and eventually becoming violent. She had some responsibility to ensure other patrons and staff were kept safe from this man.
Such a ridiculous comment.
Mr.McTaggart, why did it take you then a year to make a statement?
Enough with awareness. Sick and tired of all kind of awarenesses. Put your money where your mouth is Mr.McTaggart.
He just “Woke” up.
This whole thing stinks of the continued PPM/Compass ongoing campaign to try to divide and take down the PACT government. It is amazing how PPM was first to respond and oh the irony of Roy and Alden’s words when they had multiple opportunities to rid themselves of MCKeeva during the 8 years of their political power but the only thing they could respond with was to blame the PACT government for including him in their government. I have lost so much respect for these guys. Why do they want to destabilize or overthrow the current government? What is their agenda other than to seize power because they believe that they are God’s gift to the Cayman Islands and that they should rule over us whether we like it or not. Do thy actually believe this will work? Can’t they understand that we don’t want them? We don’t want a Dictatorship..period.
Roy is getting good at at imitating Alden ways and demeanor..or is this really Alden speaking?.. Does anyone notice that every time Roy speaks it is from a prepared written speech? There is not anyone in the world that can believe that the PPM had nothing to do with this. Everyone knows the media company is pro PPM.
It is a shame that the PPM did not even give the PACT government even a 100 days in office before they started their tirades to try to divide and undermine them or to turn the people against them. They are a bunch of worthless human beings that will stop at nothing to regain their power.
I don’t support anything McKeeva did to this woman or anyone else but trust me if McKeeva said he would go with them, they would have jumped on him like white on rice. They are nothing but sore losers and I am so disappointed in the way they have destroyed our political system, all for the love of power.