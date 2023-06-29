HMP Northwood inmate raped by another prisoner

HMP Northward

(CNS): HM Cayman Islands Prison Service is investigating a report of a serious sexual assault of an inmate at HMP Northward by another prisoner on Monday. A 46-year-old inmate has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in the custody of the prison service. Special measures are being taken to safeguard the adult man who was reportedly assaulted in the rare but serious case of sexual violence at the institution.

The RCIPS Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the allegation against the man, which happened around lunchtime on 26 June, but so far, no details of where at the prison the alleged assault took place.