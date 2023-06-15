Cayman maintains Moody’s Aa3 credit rating

(CNS): International credit rating agency Moody’s has given the Cayman Islands economy a thumbs up. Along with a stable economic outlook report, the government maintained its Aa3 bond issuer rating and Aaa country ceiling rating in a report issued on Thursday, 8 June. Cayman’s stable political environment, policy continuity, sound fiscal management, and economic growth supported the report.

Premier and Minister for Finance and Economic Development Wayne Panton said in a press release that this was a testament to the government’s prudent fiscal policy, the strength of our economy and the resilience of the people as we rebound from the pandemic.

“Moody’s made note of the significant economic recovery made in 2022, and this is an achievement that we can all be proud of,” he said. “The ‘high’ rating for the Cayman Islands Government positively affects all economic activity within the Cayman Islands as it reinforces investor confidence in the Cayman Islands, which then leads to higher levels of investment, increased economic activity and greater opportunities for Caymanians.”

Securing the rating is a positive achievement, but Moody’s and other agencies have taken a battering over the years as they have often given institutions a clean bill of health only for them to fail a short time later. Moody’s had given the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) an ‘A’ rating prior to its collapse earlier this year. And six days before the infamous Lehman Brothers collapse, which triggered the 2008 financial crash, Standard & Poor’s (now S&P Global Ratings) had given the institution an ‘A’ rating.

Moody’s evaluated the rating of the CIG on 5 June. It found that the islands’ economic fundamentals and strength have not materially changed since the last review in October last year.

“The Aa3 sovereign rating remains in the top tier of Moody’s ratings matrix, and our government’s rating is only three notches below the highest rating of Aaa. Bonds that are rated Aa are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk,” the premier stated.

The Cayman Islands has a similar rating to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the UK.

“With nominal GDP of US$6.8 billion in 2022, Moody’s notes that the Cayman Islands is a fraction of the size of much larger Aa-rated peers, which have a median nominal GDP of US$416 billion. However, with per capita income of US$87,135 in 2022, the Cayman Islands is significantly wealthier than similarly rated peers,” he said.

Although Moody’s notes that the Cayman Islands’ economy is significantly smaller and less diversified than that of its rated peers, the country’s strong institutional framework supports economic resilience. The Cayman Islands’ debt-to-GDP ratio was 8.9% at the end of last year, a fraction of the 43% of GDP median for similarly rated countries.

“Moody’s determined that the Cayman Islands’ strong institutions and track record of effective policy making mitigate risks associated with our small size and highly concentrated economic structure,” Panton said, adding that the islands’ ongoing relationship with the UK played a part in the rating.

“Moody’s notes that the Cayman Islands Government’s fiscal policy is anchored within the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility (FFR), which sets guidelines for a range of fiscal targets, including debt levels, borrowing and debt service,” Panton stated. “Compliance with FFR targets has resulted in the Cayman Islands’ fiscal metrics being significantly stronger than similarly rated peers.”

Moody’s economic outlook for the Cayman Islands is stable, reflecting expectations that economic policies will continue to support macroeconomic stability and that Cayman will be able to effectively navigate global efforts against tax evasion. The risk factors remain only our location and associated hurricanes, size and reliance on tourism, leaving the country vulnerable to climate-related shocks.

While the rating agency’s rationale for the reaffirmation of the Cayman Islands’ Aa3 rating is reassuring, the premier said there remains no room for complacency.

“This latest evaluation from Moody’s reflects confidence in our country’s economic, fiscal and institutional strengths. However, it also underscores our responsibility to ensure that these accomplishments are maintained for the benefit of this and future generations,” he said. “We must remain committed to keeping our debt burden low and affordable, diversifying and growing our economy, protecting our financial services sector, and mitigating the potential risks posed by climate change and other weather-related disasters.”