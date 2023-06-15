Ex-cop charged with theft and fraud

Andrew Deveroix Benjamin

(CNS): Andrew Deveroix Benjamin (31), who was suspended from the RCIPS during his probationary period, has been charged with theft and five counts of dishonestly obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception and fired from the service. He was arrested last year following a report made to police in August that he deceived at least one victim into giving him cash to send to Jamaica on their behalf. The cash transfer was never made, and Benjamin is accused of keeping the money.

The former trainee cop appeared in court Tuesday, when the case was adjourned and he was bailed to return later this month. Benjamin is a Jamaican national living in Bodden Town.