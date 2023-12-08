Panton injured in an undisclosed accident

Premier Wayne Panton Earth Day 2023 Message, Cayman News Service
Premier Wayne Panton delivering an Earth Day 2023 Message in April this year

(CNS): Former premier Wayne Panton has been involved in an accident, according to a message delivered by Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin this morning ahead of the Throne Speech and Budget Address in parliament. McLaughlin told members of the House at the very beginning of proceedings that he had received a message indicating that Panton had been in an accident on Thursday and had broken several ribs and so would not be attending. The speaker said that Panton might be absent for the entire budget meeting.

No details of what happened to Panton have yet been released. CNS has reached out to the premier to find out how he is and we are awaiting a response.

Friday morning was the official State Opening of the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament, which began with the governor’s Throne Speech, the first delivered by Jane Owen. It was followed by the minister of finance’s Budget Address, also a first for the new premier, Juliana O’Connor Connolly.

  1. Nautical-one345 says:
    08/12/2023 at 1:00 pm

    Hope and pray for a full and speedy recovery for former Premier Panton.

  2. Anonymous says:
    08/12/2023 at 12:46 pm

    Recover soon Wayne. Your voice is needed in parliament.

  3. Anonymous says:
    08/12/2023 at 12:27 pm

    Was he breathalyzed or did he call John John to help him out?

