East End man gunned down inside his home

Sven Brett Connor

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened a murder inquiry after a local man was shot several times at his East End home off Sea View Road on Thursday night. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the dead man, but CNS has learned from unconfirmed sources that the man is Sven Connor (43), who was arrested in October after jumping bail on assault charges. The emergency services were called to his residence after reports of gunshots were made to 911 about 10pm last night.

When they arrived and entered the property, the armed police found Connor with multiple gunshot wounds, and unresponsive inside the house. A doctor attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

Searches of the area were carried out last night, but no suspect was located. Further daylight searches and examinations of the crime scene were made Friday but no arrests have been made. Police remain on site and are asking the public to respect the cordon and stay clear of the crime scene while officers are carrying out their investigations.

The police have not offered any further details about what they believe may have happened, but Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said officers were working diligently to find who is responsible.

“We have previously increased our presence across the Cayman Islands in light of the holiday period, including the district of East End,” he said. “Last night’s incident will be met with a commensurate presence to ensure that the community can go about their daily lives without fear… We encourage the community to work with us in support of bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of the public.”

Connor appeared in court just two weeks ago, on 24 November, when he pleaded not guilty to assault ABH and threats to kill in regards to a violent encounter with a woman he knew at the site of the former Margaritaville Hotel on the West Bay Road in September. Connor had been bailed to return at a later date in order to set a trial date.

The murder is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department. Detectives are appealing for witnesses and for anyone with information about the incident to urgently come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.