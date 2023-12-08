UPM increasing range of fees in 2024/25 budget

Premier and Finance Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly makes the Budget Address

(CNS): Premier and Finance Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said her government would increase some taxes or fees over the 2024-25 budget period, such as a rise in duty on electric cars, stamp duty in high-end locations, work permit applications and some General Registry fees. In the Budget Address delivered on Friday afternoon, she outlined an increase in fees over two years of CI$132 million, which she said were non-inflationary and would not impact “the little man”, but the revenue would play a vital role in funding public services. She also revealed new borrowing of $150 million for capital projects.

With around CI$128 million of unused but proposed borrowing carried over from this year, if the government does spend all of these proposed borrowings, it will add about $278 million to its existing debt over this next two-year budget cycle, leaving it with a debt balance at the end of 2025 of about CI$500 million. The premier said that this would deliver a surplus by core (or central) government of around CI$43 million in 2024 and CI$53.2 million in 2025.

Cayman’s biggest budget to date forecasts that core government will collect CI$1.09 billion in revenue in 2024 with expenditures of CI$1.05 billion. In 2025, it is predicting revenue of CI$1.3 billion, with spending expected to reach CI$1.08 billion.

While the government will be spending hundreds of millions on various capital projects, from parks to prisons, in her new role as finance minister, O’Connor-Connolly revealed that personnel costs for government will exceed half a billion dollars next year and a whopping CI$522 million in 2025, as it recruits more mental health staff, border control personnel and regulators for the offshore sector, as well as funding increases in teachers’ pay.

O’Connor-Connolly outlined some of the capital expenditure, but more details of how the government will be spending its record revenue and borrowing are expected to be explained during the course of the budget debate next week. She said that in addition to filling the holes in the debts of operating revenue for government-owned companies such as Cayman Airways and the turtle farm, two new high schools, roads, airport redevelopment, a new prison, the Scranton Park, land acquisition as well as money for affordable housing would be funded.

Despite the size of the budget and the new debt, the premier said that the government would still comply easily in both years with all of the requirements of the public management and finance law.