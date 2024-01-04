2023 was the hottest year ever recorded worldwide

(CNS): Following predictions over the last few months that 2023 would be the world’s hottest year ever recorded after two decades of escalating temperatures, scientists say that last year may have been the warmest in 125,000 years. While the official data for last month has not been calculated, the results were already locked in by mid-December, and it would have been virtually impossible for that month to be cold enough to make a difference. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expected to confirm the details in the next few weeks.

As we await the full report for the weather and temperatures in Cayman throughout 2023, it is very likely that it was one of, if not the, warmest year on record here, too, as several months this year exceeded recorded annual averages, in some cases by a significant margin. But the main challenges that lie ahead for Cayman will be fuelled by the ocean surface temperatures, as these islands are susceptible to rising seas.

According to the records, global ocean temperatures set new highs for months in a row last year, causing widespread coral bleaching. At one point in July, the ocean temperature in the Florida Keys reached 101°F, which may have been a world record.

When he was premier and minister for sustainability, Wayne Panton spearheaded plans to begin mitigating and future-proofing the Cayman Islands from the impending rise in sea level, as set out in the comprehensive Climate Change Policy, which went through public consultation last year. The document was set to go before Cabinet in November, but following the coup in which Panton was ousted, the document did not make it before the government’s inner circle, and none of the proposed policy plans have been specifically budgeted for over the next 24 months.

Posting on social media at the time about the policy going before his colleagues, Panton said it had been shaped by the contributions made by the public as well as the technical experts. He said the consultation had “helped our team refine the draft policy and provided a lot of valuable ideas for the implementation plan”. He noted that people had shown how concerned they were about climate change impacts and that they “want our islands to be prepared for the risks we are facing”.

Since 2014, scientists have recorded the ten warmest years since records began, according to NASA and NOAA. The year 2016, which included the influence of a strong El Niño, was the warmest year on record until 2020 and now 2023.

El Niño also influenced the temperatures last year, but by November, NOAA reported that those eleven months had seen surface temperature reach 2.07°F (1.15°C) above the 1901-2000 average of 57.2°F (14.0°C). Once December’s temperatures are calculated, that increase for this year is expected to be even greater. Scientists the world over are now repeatedly warning that global temperatures will continue to increase as a result of heat-trapping emissions and human development.

Experts are already predicting that 2024 could be even hotter, fueled by an even stronger El Niño. The World Meteorological Organization now estimates that 2023 until the end of 2027 will almost certainly be the warmest five-year period ever recorded.

In a press release last month, the UK Met Office said the outlook for global temperatures in 2024 indicates it will be another record-breaker boosted by the current El Niño. However, the Met Office’s Prof Adam Scaife noted, “The main driver for record-breaking temperatures is the ongoing human-induced warming since the start of the Industrial Revolution.”

The Met Office said there is a reasonable chance of a year temporarily exceeding 1.5°C of global warming, which would undermine hopes of keeping the planet’s increase in temperature under that target.