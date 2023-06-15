Panton pushes for national discussion

Premier Wayne Panton Chamber Legislative Lunch

(CNS): As the population of the Cayman Islands continues to explode and the community attempts to tackle the legacy of past failures to plan, Premier Wayne Panton has said that Cayman urgently needs to have a conversation about what people want the future to look like. Panton told CNS he wants the government to facilitate this future discussion but for the people to lead it from the grassroots.

Following his speech at the Chamber of Commerce Annual Parliamentary Luncheon on Wednesday, the premier spoke with CNS about the goal of a national conversation about the future of the Cayman Islands. He said that the government should not lead this important conversation but let people tell the CIG what they want. He also wants people who don’t normally engage with such processes to do so this time.

While he accepted that groups of people have been vocal about an end to the runaway development for several years, he said it was time to broaden who is involved in the conversation and find out what everyone wants.

In his address to the Chamber members, Panton said the people of the Cayman Islands must do much more planning. “I want us to go beyond short-term politics and become part of a small but growing number of visionary nations who are actually planning for their countries’ future rather than leaving it to chance,” he said.

He spoke about the dreams and aspirations that could shape the country’s future. “I want to formulate a national dialogue not directed by but supported by the government and led by the people… I want to see a new kind of contract between citizens, stakeholders and government,” the premier told the audience.

He said that sustainability, anticipating risks, and future-proofing Cayman are major policy planks of the PACT administration as Cayman faces what has been described as the new VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world. The premier said he believes we now need a shared vision of this country’s future.

“In a proliferation of uncertainty, there are leaps of creativity, and we want to harness the creativity of citizens, business, NGOs and our younger generations to both set and deliver a shared vision for the future,” he added.

There has been significant population growth over the last two years, and Panton revealed that more than 8,000 people moved to the Cayman Islands in the twelve-month period between October 2021 and October 2022. This compares with an overall population increase in the last two years of 16,000.

He said that such an increase is already changing Cayman’s future, but we are not ready for or in control of these changes, which are creating “wicked problems”, from housing shortages to traffic congestion.

“That is a challenge for any country or any government to manage,” the premier said, adding that this level of population growth was a difficult thing for society “to be comfortable with”, and Cayman is not prepared to handle it.

But given the challenges, we cannot be a divided society but should be “united” as “we build a happier, healthier society”, the premier said.

“I want my government to be the one who gives the citizens of the Cayman Islands the chance to tell us what they want to see in the Cayman of tomorrow, tell us their hopes and dreams for themselves both in the short term and long term. We need to hear from individuals and communities across our three islands — understand their fears and concerns, not simply at a constituency level,” he said.

Government must be willing to use all the levers available to enable a future “made up of dreams, not nightmares”, he said.

To start the ball rolling, Panton recently invited Sophie Howe for a brief visit to the Cayman Islands. Howe was the first future generations commissioner for Wales, where she helped to create legislation that holds the government there to account on how their decisions affect the people, not just today but decades from now.