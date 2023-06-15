Chamber president warns of job losses to outsourcing

Chamber of Commerce President Nelson Dilbert

(CNS): Local businesses are increasingly outsourcing support work overseas due to regulations, bureaucracy and the high cost of living in the Cayman Islands, Chamber of Commerce President Nelson Dilbert said Wednesday at the Chamber’s Annual Parliamentary Luncheon. Dilbert outlined some of the stresses businesses face and said that some are seeking ways to navigate the current environment.

“This is forcing businesses to take alternative measures, including outsourcing jobs,” Dilbert said in his address to the business community at the Kimpton Hotel. He revealed that during recent Chamber Council meetings, members had shared “worrying trends” about work being shipped overseas to cheaper jurisdictions.

He also complained about the bureaucracy. Asking how many times a business should have to produce the same documentation when it was doing business with the government, he said there had to be an easier way.

During the current unprecedented population explosion in the Cayman Islands since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the country moved into a post-pandemic period, thousands of jobs have been created, but mounting problems, from the rising cost of doing business to work permit delays, are starting to bite.

Dilbert said that unless these worrying trends are monitored, Cayman will see good, middle-income jobs disappear, leaving only lower-paying jobs that cannot be done remotely. When these back-office and support jobs are outsourced, they rarely come back, he warned.

CNS recently spoke to one business owner in the tech community who said that outsourcing is a solution to the problems some businesses face when their staff cannot find anywhere to live here and have to wait a long time for places in schools for their kids and work permit applications to be approved. With well-qualified professionals available to work remotely online, especially in East and South Asia, businesses can save money and hassle by sending the work abroad.

Dilbert said that while 2023 is already a good year for business, with “robust sales” and the return of tourism, it was “irresponsible” to ignore the warning signs, regardless of the new jobs employers had created.

In his own address, Premier Wayne Panton said that the cost of living crisis and other global uncertainties were hard for the government to fix when 95% of our consumer goods are imported. Nevertheless, the administration was working on various strategies to help people deal with inflation, he said.

This year inflation has dropped to 6.6%, compared to over 9% last year. The premier acknowledged that this meant prices were still increasing, though not as quickly. And despite Dilbert’s warnings, he pointed out that the current unemployment rate is very low at 2.1% overall and 3.6% for Caymanians. He noted that last month WORC processed almost 3,000 work permit applications, of which more than 1,900 were for temporary jobs.

He also told the members of the business community that WORC was making headway with the backlog of applications for work permits, residency and status, which would be cleared in short order, and he confirmed that all applications are currently being processed. However, despite the calls from his own backbench for a freeze on status grants, he made no mention of a moratorium.