Banks agree to delay just as Fed pauses rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

(CNS): The local banks have agreed to give customers a 30-day notice before rolling out any more interest rate hikes, Premier Wayne Panton told a business audience on Wednesday, just after the US Federal Reserve paused its increases on interest rates in the United States after more than a year of regular increases, which have had a knock on effect here.

While the local retail banks have now agreed that they will wait for 30 days before implementing any further increases, there is no indication that they are willing to freeze interest rates, even though some people are now paying as much as 10% interest on loans, especially home loans, which is causing significant hardship for many families.

The decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the United States marks a shift in how officials view the state of inflation, after dropping to 4% last month in the US. But this does not mean there won’t be further increases, as the US government aims to get inflation down to 2%.

At a press conference following the announcement Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that further rate increases were likely. “Looking ahead, nearly all committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year to bring inflation down to 2% over time,” he said, before warning that inflation was still a problem in America.

Here in Cayman, inflation is currently running at around 6%. Although this is a drop from the highs of 12% last year, it still means that prices are continuing to increase. As he addressed the Chamber of Commerce Annual Legislative Lunch on Wednesday, the premier said that as Cayman continues to import 95% of the goods consumed, we are also continuing to import inflation, making it very hard to manage the ongoing cost of living problem.

With no central bank or regulating authority that sets interest rates, for more than a year, the local high street banks have largely implemented every rate hike rolled out in the US almost immediately.

Recent efforts by Panton to persuade the Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association not to keep increasing rates have still fallen on deaf ears. Last week government agreed to review the current system and consider creating an interest rate-setting authority.