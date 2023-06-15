Banks agree to delay just as Fed pauses rate hikes
(CNS): The local banks have agreed to give customers a 30-day notice before rolling out any more interest rate hikes, Premier Wayne Panton told a business audience on Wednesday, just after the US Federal Reserve paused its increases on interest rates in the United States after more than a year of regular increases, which have had a knock on effect here.
While the local retail banks have now agreed that they will wait for 30 days before implementing any further increases, there is no indication that they are willing to freeze interest rates, even though some people are now paying as much as 10% interest on loans, especially home loans, which is causing significant hardship for many families.
The decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the United States marks a shift in how officials view the state of inflation, after dropping to 4% last month in the US. But this does not mean there won’t be further increases, as the US government aims to get inflation down to 2%.
At a press conference following the announcement Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that further rate increases were likely. “Looking ahead, nearly all committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year to bring inflation down to 2% over time,” he said, before warning that inflation was still a problem in America.
Here in Cayman, inflation is currently running at around 6%. Although this is a drop from the highs of 12% last year, it still means that prices are continuing to increase. As he addressed the Chamber of Commerce Annual Legislative Lunch on Wednesday, the premier said that as Cayman continues to import 95% of the goods consumed, we are also continuing to import inflation, making it very hard to manage the ongoing cost of living problem.
With no central bank or regulating authority that sets interest rates, for more than a year, the local high street banks have largely implemented every rate hike rolled out in the US almost immediately.
Recent efforts by Panton to persuade the Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association not to keep increasing rates have still fallen on deaf ears. Last week government agreed to review the current system and consider creating an interest rate-setting authority.
Local inflation rate runs 200bpts above USA. It’s not just via predictable variable mortgage rates. It comes from energy and donor class monopolists, retail gas price and grocery owner price collusion, artificial booze premiums, compliance economic drag, and accelerating government waste. Real wages are going backwards. There are no consumer protections, and not even a framework agreement to create a working group in that score. Listening to our simpleton MPs, try to make sense of simple economic principles, in a financial services jurisdiction, is so scary, it’s destabilizing.
Please do something about the deposit rates! Seniors are suffering. We have our meagre pension, supplemented by our savings. We do not get salary increases but our expenses go up just the same as yours! My health and house insurance payments have gone up 20%! I’ve cut out luxuries & most meat, but I’m dipping into my savings to cover CUC too. Thank goodness egg prices have dropped. Good protein for 30c per egg. Mango season a blessing too.
Please help the (non civil service) pensioners. I am Caymanian, but single & no children. I did start saving before pensions were mandatory & I’m lucky my mortgage is paid, but my money will run out way quicker than I budgeted for.
There should be a standardized IQ test, and attestation of understanding, as part of loan qualification for a variable rate mortgage. Most of our MPs have now broadcast that they would fail elementary school home economics class. Those smart enough to tie their own shoelaces will now have to get screwed for 2 extra months on the easing-end of the parabola, just to preserve the mental inadequacies of those that can’t handle grownup land. This Caymanian is seriously considering selling properties, closing business and moving onshore to where things are allowed to make a little more sense. It’s cheaper there.
Great job, Wayne. Got the banks to agree to a 30-day notice of change period (up or down) at the likely crest of a high interest period. Way to give them an extra month of interest rates each segment of the way down.
All this happened because Honorable McKeeva stood up for us people. We love you Honorable McKeeva!
Funniest part is that they know the plateau is about to be reached and also included a 30 day notice period for decreases in their agreement.
Guess who wins in the longer term?