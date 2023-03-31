Couple deny importing 5.2 grams of fentanyl

Fentanyl pills

(CNS): Dorman Dowaine Salmon (38), a Jamaican national, and Caymanian Renae Hamilton (32), both from East End, have denied importing around 5.2 grams of fentanyl as well as more than 3.3lbs of ganja. The couple appeared in Grand Court Friday and entered not-guilty pleas to the drug charges and two counts of money laundering in relation to about $80,000. They were bailed to appear for trial in August.

According to previous releases from the RCIPS, the couple had used the postal service to import around 200 fentanyl tablets, which were discovered by CBC officers at the Airport Post Office in February.

The details of the offence read in court suggest they are suspected of being involved in importing illegal drugs for more than a year, as the two money laundering charges cover the period between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.