One man charged in jewellery shop robbery

International Diamond Centre

(CNS): Only one of three men arrested this week in connection with an armed smash and grab at a jewellery store on the waterfront has been charged in connection with the robbery. The 27-year-old George Town man was charged with robbery and aggravated burglary, as well as the possession and consumption of ganja. A second man has been charged with just ganja offences and a third released on police bail.

The robbery suspect and the man charged over the ganja were expected in court Friday, as the investigation into the daylight heist continues, police said.

Three men, one armed with a gun and one with a hammer, entered the International Diamond Centre sometime before 10am. They smashed the cabinets and made off with an undisclosed amount of valuables in a white Honda CR-V, which police later recovered.