High cost of EWA could make project prohibitive

East-West Arterial Road extension plans (provided by the NRA)

(CNS): It is now about eight years since the government estimated that extending the East-West Arterial Road from Hurst Road all the way to Frank Sound, based only on materials and labour, would cost as much as $70 million, according to information released by the government under the Freedom of Information Law and shared with CNS. That estimate is now well out of date and does not reflect inflation since 2015 and a catalogue of other issues that will now add to the cost of this controversial road.

The public consultation process on the terms of reference (ToR) that will guide the environmental impact assessment closes on Monday, and how much this road will cost was one of the issues raised at most meetings.

The scientists undertaking the EIA have already confirmed the price tag of the road and the cost of the significant mitigation that will be required to address the environmental challenges that will form part of that process. The highway will be slicing through at least 174 acres of the Central Mangrove Wetlands, so the National Roads Authority would need to prevent flooding and protect the water lenses as well as address the impact on this environmentally sensitive habitat.

The acquisition of land is also likely to prove very costly once a route is finalised. Responding to the FOI request made by Sustainable Cayman, the information manager at the Ministry of Planning, which has overall responsibility for the policy decision, said this would be a collaboration between NRA and the Land & Survey Department Valuation Office. She said that value of land aquired would be estimated once the actual alignment of the road has been finalised.

“Acquisition of land will be a major component of project costs once all proposed alignments have been evaluated and a preferred alignment has been approved,” the information manager said. The updated estimate of construction cost will involce taking into account current land values, which are far higher today than they were in 2015, and reviewing the cost of road material, excavation and fill, as it is now proposed as a four-lane, 160-foot-wide highway with a variable-width median, dedicated bike lanes and shoulders.

The government official also noted the possible use of elevated structures where needed, as well as drainage and wildlife crossing features and all of the mitigation measures for unavoidable impacts.

The ministry has said that the actual dollar amount of positive impacts on the economy is difficult to quantify. But the government has argued that the road has the potential for intrinsic benefits, including increased safety for the travelling public with additional lanes, improved intersections, dedicated bike and pedestrian lanes and bus shelters. The increased access to the Eastern Districts will also pave the way for more tourists to travel further from Seven Mile Beach, boosting revenue for existing attractions and fueling new tourism development.

As noted at the recent public meetings, the government also believes that the road will provide greater resiliency to sea level rise because it is located further inland and elevated in key areas. However, the road will be below sea level for a significant part of the route and there are very real concerns that it will increase the risk of flooding for neighbouring communities to the south of the road.

The anticipated traffic congestion relief that government believes the road will solve is also highly contested by local environmental activists and ordinary residents, who have many different concerns about the project. Many believe that addressing the bottleneck at Grand Harbour and improving the localised road network and junctions in Bodden Town would have a more direct impact on the current two-hour commute for some residents.

The ministry has said that part of the EIA process is the comparative evaluation of the alternatives, which includes a Cost-Benefit Ratio (CBR) analysis for each option. This will be an economic analysis that quantifies the costs and benefits of constructing the proposed project using Base Year Dollars to allow for a fair comparison of costs and benefits.

“This analysis will use data from a variety of sources, including prior studies, ongoing design and construction cost estimates, and data collected from local sources,” the information manager said. “The CBR analysis will be a major factor in the determination of the preferred and recommended alternative. The process is to help inform decision making as it relates to the use or impacts on natural resources and ultimately help guide for more sustainable use of the resources.”

Justifying the cost of this road, which could take a decade to complete, even if the EIA presents viable solutions to the many environmental challenges, could prove troublesome for any government. While PACT appears in principle to support the project, it will be future administrations that may in the end have to make the decision, justify the costs and find the money.

It is likely that the EIA will take well over a year to complete, so by the time the current administration has considered the options presented by the assessment, it will be preparing to face the electorate, placing this divisive project at the centre of the campaign for MPs in the 2025 General Election.