Police name driver killed in Brac crash with cop

Thomas William McLean Sr

(CNS): Police have said that the driver killed on Valentine’s Day in a collision on Cayman Brac involving a black Hyundai Tucson and a white Honda Integra was 47-year-old Thomas William McLean Sr. The RCIPS has confirmed that the surviving driver in the crash, an off-duty police officer who was unhurt, has not been arrested. A passenger travelling with McLean was said to be unhurt. The investigation into the collision continues.