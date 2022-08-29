Rider killed in raceway track crash
(CNS): Local motorbike racer Kashwayne McKenzie was killed on Sunday following a crash at the Parker’s Raceway track in Bodden Town. Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which happened at about 2pm as McKenzie, who was a prison officer, was nearing the end of a race and approaching the finish line. It was reported that he lost control of his black Suzuki motorcycle at a high speed and was thrown from the bike.
The Cayman Islands Fire Service attended the location to assist with the wreckage and ensure the scene was safe for the medical emergency personnel who took McKenzie to the hospital.
He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. The rest of the day’s races were cancelled and the track was closed in the wake of the accident.
Investigators are encouraging witnesses to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Category: Local News
Health City was closer, why was he not taken there.?
This is a tragic accident, but we should all remember this track does reduce the speeding/racing on our roads.Hopefully upgrades can be installed to make the track safer but it would be a great shame if it is closed. The Isle of Man TT races in the U.K.have been run since 1911 and almost every year one or more bike riders have died in high speed accidents as it is run on public roads with no barriers.However international Grand Prix motorbike racing is much safer with gravel run outs and rubber tyres on the bends. I have not been to the Bodden Town track but hopefully these safety features can be installed if not there already, but it is also vital that all riders wear top grade helmets and racing leathers for protection.
My sincerest sympathies to the family of this young man, a tragic loss for all.
A few posts above ask question and one speaks to what should change. My concern is what kind of training do these drivers have? None I’m sure for this is neighborhood street racing event. If you’re hosting families and children the event needs to have trained staff, management and DRIVERS or someone else is going to die.
A tragic accident, may he rest in peace and my thoughts go out to the young children and their mother he leaves behind, this will be a very difficult time for them.
Bless his soul o Lord bless him.
My sincere condolences to the family and friends coworkers, may his soul Rest In Peace.
My deepest condolences to the family, I feel even more for his young children, for all questioning the track, I haven’t been there in some time but from day 1 it was not the best surface and yes it should have been extended , but we could go on forever about safety, the sad reality is motor sports can be dangerous and injuries and death will occur from time to time regardless of what is in place, this happens at the most advanced tracks around the world. Rip
My condolences to his family. Please stop with the bashing already as it does not help. How many lives has the track saved since it’s been open? These racers are held to standards that include discouraging them partaking in street racing. It is a tragic accident and I pray for all touched by the loss of a respectful, hardworking and productive citizen of our Islands.
This will no doubt be the end of this facility and legal Sunday racing. I’m not saying that I wish for that to happen, because I don’t. I just recognize that the question of liability is going to be raised as a result of this tragic fatality, and nobody involved wants to deal with that reality.
It’s not like you can just show up and race. You also need to sign an indemnification waiver and also have the required safety equipment and modifications done to your vehicle. The racers know this is a dangerous sport and sometimes things like this can happen. I certainly hope this isn’t the end of the legal racing at Parker’s Speedway because it’s entertaining and keeps people from racing on public roads.
Why? Shall we shut down all sky diving businesses in the world too? People die while scuba diving also..
Humans seek thrill and with that comes risk. Condolences, but he took the risk.
Safe to assume that he signed a waiver
Does the track have a Trade and Business Licence? If not CIG asleep again.
Does the race track have adequate safety standards? If so who inspected this?
May the victim Rest In Peace.
If no license why no license? I am confident representatives of the DCI were in attendance. Perhaps one of them can answer?
that is crafted trollmanship 12:08. Why are you asking these questions when you don’t even know the cause of the accident ?
The track has been closed for a while and only recently opened back up (last 6 months). It was also not operating before COVID…?
Why was it closed; to address possible inadequacies previously flagged that apparently still do not exist i.e. safety?
RIP. Condolences to the family
It was shocking and tragic to watch.
While the venue on a whole is pretty good and is improving all the time the track itself is a death trap. There is no room for error as the stopping distance at the end of the track is too short. If something goes wrong or brakes fail the rider or driver is looking at serious injury or in the case of Kashwayne, death. The track should be extended, and a sand pit and tire wall installed at the end of it. Currently if a driver can’t stop they end up hitting ironshore cliff rock.
Furthermore, there was no emergency services on scene. Is it even legal to host automotive racing without fire and ambulance on site? Perhaps Kashwayne would still be alive if he had received medical attention sooner? We will never know but surely in the event of a crash seconds matter.
Ride in Paradise bro.
well said…we all want the raceway and its a great thing to hav to hlp lower the street racing and giv enthusiast an outlet ,,,,however it has to be properly constructed to maximize safety….all racing comes with risk even at the professional level but the track must meet the standards ..RIP and condolences
may he rest in peace.
however, is this facility legal? does it meet planning codes for such a facility?
has it got insurance?
who runs it?
complete prodding stick to ignite the canards. At the end of the day these guys are choosing to participate in something inherently dangerous and I respect them for that. Is this a heartless response ? no it isn’t, but ‘who runs it ?’, ‘has it got insurance?’, ‘is it legal?’ represents a complete understanding of what this is about and is heartless to the enthusiasts and the community they’ve manifested and a part of their lives. Am I saddened, yes I absolutely am, for his children and family and carrying on without him, but please, leave the prodding stick alone looking to strike blame or accountability when there may likely be none.
My condolences to his family.