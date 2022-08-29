Rider killed in raceway track crash

Kashwayne McKenzie (from social media)

(CNS): Local motorbike racer Kashwayne McKenzie was killed on Sunday following a crash at the Parker’s Raceway track in Bodden Town. Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which happened at about 2pm as McKenzie, who was a prison officer, was nearing the end of a race and approaching the finish line. It was reported that he lost control of his black Suzuki motorcycle at a high speed and was thrown from the bike.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service attended the location to assist with the wreckage and ensure the scene was safe for the medical emergency personnel who took McKenzie to the hospital.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. The rest of the day’s races were cancelled and the track was closed in the wake of the accident.

Investigators are encouraging witnesses to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.