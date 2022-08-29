Customs officer charged over guns and drugs

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): A 45-year-old customs officer from Bodden Town has been charged with the possession of two illegal firearms and ammunition as well as drug offences following a police bust at his home on Kingfisher Street. Police searched Timothy McKenzie’s house on Wednesday, 24 August, where the police found two handguns along with several rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed quantity of ganja. A woman at the house who was also arrested at the time of the raid has since been bailed.

McKenzie has been suspended from his job on full pay as a result of the charges and is expected to appear in court today (Monday 29 August). He is one of around a dozen public servants currently on forced but paid leave as a result of pending criminal cases.