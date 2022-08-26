Confirmed COVID cases fall by another 44%

(CNS): The Public Health Department has reported that the number of newly detected cases of COVID-19 in Cayman decreased by 44% last week to 148 compared to 265 in the previous seven days. Between 14 and 20 August testing also fell by 13%. However, patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital last week remained at 16, including seven new admissions.

“The number of hospital admissions remains low and no increase in deaths is registered,” the PHD said in relation to the most recent figures, stating that this had paved the way for the repeal of COVID-related regulations.

Over 30,000 people in Cayman have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 and 29 people died due to complications, 83% of them unvaccinated. In total, over 377 people have been admitted to hospital with COVID, half of which were at least partially vaccinated.

While over 95% of the population aged five and over has had at least one shot of a vaccine, over 60% of the population has not been boosted.