Man charged over recent shootings

(CNS): A West Bay man has been charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence in relations to reports of gunshots being fired in George Town last week. During the early hours of Monday, 11 October, police were called to Shedden Road and Canal Point Drive and the man was arrested on Wednesday. He has since been charged with the gun related crimes as well as several drug related offences, including possession and intent to supply ganja. Police said the drug charges were linked to an investigation that began on 17 July, which was not specified

The gunshots in George Town followed an earlier report of gunshots being fired the same morning in West Bay, where police said they found two unattended vehicles with what appeared to be bullet holes in them, including on in the petrol tank of one of the cars.

No one has been charged in relation to that shooting. The man arrested over the weapon fired in George Town has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on Thursday.

