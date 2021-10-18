Cayman Airways confirms return to Tampa

Cayman Airways flight arrives at ORIA from Tampa on Saturday (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways has resumed its commercial flights between Grand Cayman and Tampa after more than 18 months since the borders closed to international flights in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs, noted that the airline has been flying this route since 1986 and said he was thrilled to relaunch the service. “It’s an important route for Cayman residents and visitors alike,” he added.

When flight KX200 departed Grand Cayman there was a customary Water Cannon Salute by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. The resumption is for a weekly nonstop flight between Owen Roberts International Airport and Tampa International Airport on Saturdays, with the addition of Mondays in December. This schedule is confirmed through 31 December, but additional flights may be added subject to demand and the Cayman government’s border reopening plans.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the return of the Tampa flight was encouraging news and gives travellers a choice of gateways from Florida.

“This is a further positive step in governments reopening plans and serves as an indication that the Cayman Islands is poised to welcome visitors from the United States,” Bryan said, though he did not say when that would be. “The resumption of Cayman Airways’ Tampa service will facilitate an increase in air arrivals, which in turn will provide a welcomed boost to our tourism industry.”

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said, “Cayman Airways plays an integral role in the development of our tourism product and is a change catalyst partner as we navigate the next phase of our border reopening plan. Our strong strategic partnership will transform the new COVID-19 landscape in the Cayman Islands tourism industry and support increased economic activity for the benefit of the country.”

The first JetBlue flight also landed Saturday bringing travellers from New York, as announced last week by the tourism minister.

“The arrival of this first commercial flight from New York to Cayman carrying tourists is quite significant for us,” he said. “Our strategic, phased reopening plan has facilitated this major aviation milestone and we are grateful to welcome travellers from New York back to our shores to experience all that Cayman has to offer.”



In accordance with the Cayman Islands Government’s reopening plan, securely verified, vaccinated travellers arriving in Cayman are still subject to public health measures, such as quarantine and on-island testing to ensure both locals and visitors remain safe.





