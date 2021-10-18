West Bay Post Office closes after COVID-19 case
(CNS): As COVID-19 spreads out of the schools and into the broader community, a staff member at the West Bay Post Office tested positive over the weekend, causing the facility to be closed today and tomorrow (18 and 19 October). Officials said the employee did not report for work on Friday after feeling unwell with flu-like symptoms, but stressed that the individual wore a mask at work on Thursday. The WBPO and all the mail is now going through a deep sanitation.
Although Postal Services staff have been wearing PPE at work, as a precaution mail already delivered to post offices boxes will be removed, sanitised and resorted to boxes. Members of the public are asked not to access the WBPO until this process is complete.
The West Bay Post Office will reopen as soon as it receives clearance from Public Health.
Category: Health, Local News, Medical
Try getting any kind of answer from the Postmaster General, sensible or not!! Oh sorry I forgot, she has deputies to answer any queries!
I received a spam flyer in my mailbox two weeks ago. Should I go get tested?
Exactly, more fear, it’s comical now
Similar to schools ,are they going to ask all who went to post office for last one week and their families to be quarantined.
Was this person vaccinated”?.
They wont tell you that.
All Postal Service workers and CIG employees should be mandated to get vaccinated ASAP.
This nonsense will never end with us being so stupid.
What would you say if this person is fully vaxxed?
Covid is Airborne!
It doesn’t last long on surfaces and especially not on pieces of mail, virtually all transmissions is via inhaled aerosols.
Totally unnecessary to remove the mail and sanitize it.
March 2020 is calling, it wants it’s panicky mistaken overreaction’s back.
You are absolutely sure of that? You would happily take something handed to you by a covid positive person, hold it in your hands, and then put your fingers in your mouth?
There can’t be any virus on that item?
I have no doubt I’ve touched something that was held by a covid positive person. The key is to KEEP YOUR HANDS OUT OF YOUR MOUTH and DON’T PICK YOUR NOSE. It’s not that difficult. If everything is sanitized because someone with covid touched that surface then Cayman better get ready to sanitize the entire island.
Hello March 2020
What are we? Toddlers?
I like the fact that they are “sanitizing” the mail, but they are not isolating the people that were in touch with the staff person that is infected. As you say, the mail is highly unlikely to be a means of transmission – people who were in close contact with the infected person and unvaccinated- not so much.