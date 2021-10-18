West Bay Post Office closes after COVID-19 case

(CNS): As COVID-19 spreads out of the schools and into the broader community, a staff member at the West Bay Post Office tested positive over the weekend, causing the facility to be closed today and tomorrow (18 and 19 October). Officials said the employee did not report for work on Friday after feeling unwell with flu-like symptoms, but stressed that the individual wore a mask at work on Thursday. The WBPO and all the mail is now going through a deep sanitation.

Although Postal Services staff have been wearing PPE at work, as a precaution mail already delivered to post offices boxes will be removed, sanitised and resorted to boxes. Members of the public are asked not to access the WBPO until this process is complete.

The West Bay Post Office will reopen as soon as it receives clearance from Public Health.