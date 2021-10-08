All vaccine reactions reported, say officials
(CNS): Public Health officials are documenting and reporting all adverse events in the Cayman Islands that could be connected to the COVID-19 vaccination and no attempts to cover up any possible links are underway, officials have said. While making a direct connection to the vaccine when someone becomes ill after the shots can be difficult, there have been less than ten incidences here where, after being vaccinated, an individual has suffered some kind of serious condition, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee told CNS. These cases have been monitored and most have recovered.
However, in one case, which is currently circulating very widely on social media, a young woman was diagnosed with Gullain-Barre Syndrome, a rare auto-immune disorder. Dr Lee said this case has been reported on to Public Health England (now renamed the Health Security Agency) and that he was aware that the patient was being treated in the United States.
While this specific case has been documented, there persists a local narrative than many more unspecified adverse reactions are being covered up by the health authorities, which Dr Lee refutes. He said that when he has been asked by the media, he has supplied the relevant information and that reactions are being monitored.
As reported by CNS in a recent article, the results of the Health Services Authority vaccine survey were also documented. The survey, which was entirely self-reported and unverified, showed that at the end of August, after more than 51,000 people here had received at least one dose, more than half reported no side-effects or reactions at all, and most that were reported were mild. More than half of those reporting a reaction said that this was a sore arm, which is less of a side-effect and more of a direct consequence.
“There have been some serious events, but they are not dozens and they remain as a figure of under ten to my knowledge. And as I have said, these people are either fully recovered or continue to improve,” Dr Lee said in response to inquiries from CNS.
Lee explained that in any instance where a link is claimed as an adverse effect from a vaccine, “it is always difficult to prove cause and effect and to understand the other issues that may be involved”.
The persistent allegations being made on social media and by some of those involved in the recent protest against mandatory vaccines that there are many cases of vaccine injury here that are being covered up appear to be largely unfounded.
Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Rodriguez-Williams also recently confirmed that, contrary to the message promoted by some of those leading the anti-vaccination campaigns, the death rate in Cayman over the last year has not increased. He said at a recent press briefing that the death rate has actually fallen and to date there is no evidence that the shots have caused anyone’s premature demise.
Around the world 6.45 billion doses of all COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 184 countries, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not at this point verified any deaths as a direct result of the vaccines approved there. However, researchers are still evaluating if there is a connection between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and rare types of blood clots.
Reports of potential deaths with a possible connection remain very low across the world but the distortion of the unverified data on the US official website VAERS, which enables self-reporting of vaccine events, is fuelling a false narrative about potential dangerous side effects. The VAERS website allows anyone to post a report regarding vaccine reactions but no cause-and-effect relationship is established with any of them.
Great to know this info is being recorded.👍What I WANT / NEED to know are all the DEATHS since January counted IN THE TWO CATEGORIES VACCINATED AND UNVACCINATED. Please publish than ASAP. I will not take my vaccine till this info is produced to the public. 👍Also do he have record the number of deaths this year versus any other year I know we have surpassed two years added together . I await to here the correct answers from Mr Lee
“”Around the world 6.45 billion doses of all COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 184 countries, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not at this point verified any deaths as a direct result of the vaccines approved there.””
If you need more than 6.45 billion reasons of no harm, then stay unvaxed and hopefully you will be okay.
I don’t see how this information would help you. With such a high vaccination rate, particularly with the elderly, clearly more vaccinated people would have died.
“…it is always difficult to prove cause and effect and to understand the other issues that may be involved”.
If a person was already chronically ill, over 50, indeed!
But if a young healthy person suddenly develops weird debilitating symptoms after the jabs, it is pretty obvious what is the cause.
GBS, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves is life altering. Treatment can help, but this condition can’t be cured.
CNS: According to the CDC, “GBS can cause symptoms that last for a few weeks to several years. Most people recover fully, but some have permanent nerve damage.”
This article is BS in so many ways. It’s so frustrating. I personally know in my family four people in my family having adverse reactions. 1. Horrible painful irregular periods. 2. Constant high blood pressure (now wearing a blood pressure monitor) and a swollen lymph node in the neck that won’t go down 3. Various persistent and specific muscular and joint pain and constant fatigue. 4. Blood clots and now on blood thinners. All of these have been noted as adverse reactions happening around the world and I’m pretty sure none of these people are counted in this TEN! And all four of them mentioned to the medical practitioner that they felt it was triggered by the vaccine and that they never had the issues prior. All four of them were basically dismissed and no connection was not noted. So I would venture to say my family is not the only one with this experience.
And CNS likes to pick on VAERS but what they don’t do is mention is the Harvard study of how underreported the database is and that there are many other databases around the world that are capturing very similar data.
Were there noticeable increase in pneumonia, heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, gastrointestinal complaints and bleeds, appendicitis, menstrual cycle irregularities, neurological symptoms such as fatigue, narcolepsy, postural orthostatic tachycardia, vestibular symptoms such as tinnitus, vertigo, dizziness, pancreatitis, recurrent cancers, a minor scratches and cuts that usually self-healed in 1-3 days become infected, sometimes leading to cellulitis?
The key word here is INCREASE, that is noticeable. Especially in previously healthy people.
Or no one keeps tracking?
So who is responsible to pay the full medical bill for persons adversely affected by the vaccine – insurance/government?
Since my vaccination in March I have found my running performances have slowly dwindled to where I really do struggle to run my 3 miles 3 x per week or more. I’m not running maybe once per week at a very much slower pace if even at all.
just saying not blaming. otherwise I’m fit strong and healthy. Just struggle to get breath when running.
people develop serious illness all the time…due to timing, some will happen after taking the vaccine but would have happened anyway.
believe in stats….you are much more likely to catch and die from covid then suffer any serious side effects to the vaccine. end of story.
How about the Darwinian selection of more infectious strains by presenting a uniform immune response by a vaccine across an entire population. Wait for the big wave.
Local Cayman reporting of Pfizer vaccine reactions is irrelevant. With billions of Pfizer jabs been given globally over the last 11 months, there is a global data set already.
Nearly pointless to talk about vaccine hesitancy here anyway, as around 90% of adults have been jabbed. Another small chunk will get jabbed shortly if a work permit holder wants to stay.