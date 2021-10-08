All vaccine reactions reported, say officials

CMO Dr John Lee gets the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Public Health officials are documenting and reporting all adverse events in the Cayman Islands that could be connected to the COVID-19 vaccination and no attempts to cover up any possible links are underway, officials have said. While making a direct connection to the vaccine when someone becomes ill after the shots can be difficult, there have been less than ten incidences here where, after being vaccinated, an individual has suffered some kind of serious condition, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee told CNS. These cases have been monitored and most have recovered.

However, in one case, which is currently circulating very widely on social media, a young woman was diagnosed with Gullain-Barre Syndrome, a rare auto-immune disorder. Dr Lee said this case has been reported on to Public Health England (now renamed the Health Security Agency) and that he was aware that the patient was being treated in the United States.

While this specific case has been documented, there persists a local narrative than many more unspecified adverse reactions are being covered up by the health authorities, which Dr Lee refutes. He said that when he has been asked by the media, he has supplied the relevant information and that reactions are being monitored.

As reported by CNS in a recent article, the results of the Health Services Authority vaccine survey were also documented. The survey, which was entirely self-reported and unverified, showed that at the end of August, after more than 51,000 people here had received at least one dose, more than half reported no side-effects or reactions at all, and most that were reported were mild. More than half of those reporting a reaction said that this was a sore arm, which is less of a side-effect and more of a direct consequence.

“There have been some serious events, but they are not dozens and they remain as a figure of under ten to my knowledge. And as I have said, these people are either fully recovered or continue to improve,” Dr Lee said in response to inquiries from CNS.

Lee explained that in any instance where a link is claimed as an adverse effect from a vaccine, “it is always difficult to prove cause and effect and to understand the other issues that may be involved”.

The persistent allegations being made on social media and by some of those involved in the recent protest against mandatory vaccines that there are many cases of vaccine injury here that are being covered up appear to be largely unfounded.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Rodriguez-Williams also recently confirmed that, contrary to the message promoted by some of those leading the anti-vaccination campaigns, the death rate in Cayman over the last year has not increased. He said at a recent press briefing that the death rate has actually fallen and to date there is no evidence that the shots have caused anyone’s premature demise.

Around the world 6.45 billion doses of all COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 184 countries, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not at this point verified any deaths as a direct result of the vaccines approved there. However, researchers are still evaluating if there is a connection between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and rare types of blood clots.

Reports of potential deaths with a possible connection remain very low across the world but the distortion of the unverified data on the US official website VAERS, which enables self-reporting of vaccine events, is fuelling a false narrative about potential dangerous side effects. The VAERS website allows anyone to post a report regarding vaccine reactions but no cause-and-effect relationship is established with any of them.