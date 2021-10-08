DoE ramps up feral cats campaign

Green parrot killed by a feral cat (photo from DoE social media)

(CNS) Feral cats are causing irreversible damage to critically endangered native animal populations across all three Cayman Islands. As a result, the Department of Environment is ramping up its education campaign on social media, making the case for a humane cull. The experts say the cats cannot be allowed to continue to roam freely and the issue will not go away unless something is done.

“It’s up to us,” a spokesperson for the DoE said this week as the department explained in a series of posts on social media why feral cats cannot coexist in Cayman’s fragile island ecosystem without catastrophic damage.

DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Director Fred Burton recently explained to CNS the legal issues that have prevented the department from carrying out a cull. While no one wants to kill animals, invasive species such as feral cats and green iguanas are presenting a crisis to the native and indigenous birds and reptiles.

“Every day lost to delay is measurable in predation events where cats kill rock iguana young, birds, curly-tail lizards, and even boobies,” he said.

Every year roaming cats kill many critically endangered native blue and rock iguanas, and even domestic cats pose an enormous threat to precious native species.

According to the DoE, a feral cat hunting at night recently attacked a green parrot while it was resting in a tree. “A helpful human separated them as they fell to the ground but the parrot was already lethally injured and died soon afterward,” the department said in a Facebook post.

In another they said that an endangered baby blue iguana was fatally attacked by a free roaming, well fed domestic cat this month.

With the combination of feral and free roaming domestic cat populations reaching the thousands, most of Cayman’s endangered wild blue and rock iguana babies will not survive their first year.

The main problem with cats is their strong instinct to hunt, regardless of whether or not they are hungry, and they kill more prey than they can eat.

“They’ve already forced many species into extinction worldwide,” the DoE said. “We must protect our precious endemic wildlife from the same fate. Cats are smart. Some people believe feeding feral cats will keep them from hunting but in reality, human feeding gives them more energy to hunt. They also carry several diseases which can easily spread to both pets and humans.”

The DoE are continuing the battle to begin a humane cull because, as they have explained on many occasions, trapping and neutering is not a suitable solution for the feral cats in Cayman for a number of reasons, not least because there are so many, especially on the Sister Islands. Even if they could catch, neuter and release every cat, they would drive many indigenous specious to extinction before they died out.