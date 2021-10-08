DoE ramps up feral cats campaign
(CNS) Feral cats are causing irreversible damage to critically endangered native animal populations across all three Cayman Islands. As a result, the Department of Environment is ramping up its education campaign on social media, making the case for a humane cull. The experts say the cats cannot be allowed to continue to roam freely and the issue will not go away unless something is done.
“It’s up to us,” a spokesperson for the DoE said this week as the department explained in a series of posts on social media why feral cats cannot coexist in Cayman’s fragile island ecosystem without catastrophic damage.
DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Director Fred Burton recently explained to CNS the legal issues that have prevented the department from carrying out a cull. While no one wants to kill animals, invasive species such as feral cats and green iguanas are presenting a crisis to the native and indigenous birds and reptiles.
“Every day lost to delay is measurable in predation events where cats kill rock iguana young, birds, curly-tail lizards, and even boobies,” he said.
Every year roaming cats kill many critically endangered native blue and rock iguanas, and even domestic cats pose an enormous threat to precious native species.
According to the DoE, a feral cat hunting at night recently attacked a green parrot while it was resting in a tree. “A helpful human separated them as they fell to the ground but the parrot was already lethally injured and died soon afterward,” the department said in a Facebook post.
In another they said that an endangered baby blue iguana was fatally attacked by a free roaming, well fed domestic cat this month.
With the combination of feral and free roaming domestic cat populations reaching the thousands, most of Cayman’s endangered wild blue and rock iguana babies will not survive their first year.
The main problem with cats is their strong instinct to hunt, regardless of whether or not they are hungry, and they kill more prey than they can eat.
“They’ve already forced many species into extinction worldwide,” the DoE said. “We must protect our precious endemic wildlife from the same fate. Cats are smart. Some people believe feeding feral cats will keep them from hunting but in reality, human feeding gives them more energy to hunt. They also carry several diseases which can easily spread to both pets and humans.”
The DoE are continuing the battle to begin a humane cull because, as they have explained on many occasions, trapping and neutering is not a suitable solution for the feral cats in Cayman for a number of reasons, not least because there are so many, especially on the Sister Islands. Even if they could catch, neuter and release every cat, they would drive many indigenous specious to extinction before they died out.
Watch DoE video of baby blue iguana killed by a well fed domestic cat here.
Find more info and all DoE flyers on feral cats in the CNS Library.
Go to the DoE Facebook page.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
5 teenager cats were on my doorstep this morning. Owners of unspayed, unneutered pets bear a huge responsibility for this problem. It might be a step in the right direction if neighbourhood watch or whatsapp communities could come together to create sense of collective care for both our pets and our native species.
Call the regiment.
And now, cue the cat-lovers who will now tell us their tales of how they tamed the wildest Cayman feral cat you’ve ever seen, and it’s now the cuddliest, friendliest pet cat in the world.
And loudly proclaim that the DOE is made up of a bunch of murderous monsters who want to cull cute little kitties.
What these Karens won’t tell you is any actual, viable, logical alternate solution.
Culling the feral cats that are decimating the native animal population of Little Cayman is, unfortunately, the only option at this point.
But I’m all ears in regards to another option. Let’s hear it.
Thanks DOE for all you do.
It is critical that our native endangered species are protected from these predators, and just as important people are educated on the matter.
It’s a mind boggling how people in general seem to want to protect the cats over our endemic species. I don’t even think it can be debated that our local Rock & Blue Iguana’s, Booby Birds, etc. have less priority over these invasive cats.
Does anyone have a source for what I hear about “Feline Friends” making a court order injunction restricting the DOE from culling the cats?
I can support Feline’s “idea” and what they’re doing for the TNR programs, but come on- if what you’re doing is allowing cats to destroy a fragile biodiversity environment… Use some logical sense for this one. Sad.
Ironically, we protect rare and endangered indigenous animal species (e.g. parrots and blue iguana) from dangerous predators and people.
But, when it comes to Caymanians, who are rare and endangered multi-generational people, there is favoritism shown to foreigners over Caymanians.
Now expats, many who were failures in they own countries and hound success in Cayman, feel that they are able to be treated with more or equal protection in Cayman.
In the future, let’s protect our Caymanian people, just like we seek to protect our our plants and animals.
8 to 10 feral cats living in my yard. I would love for DOE to cull those.
Excellent these “cat ladies” are a vicious group. I have had to run them countless times from my properties feeding these cats. The bird population has almost disappeared and there is no end in sight. Yes they collect them get them fixed then bring them back, but the numbers are too high for the rest of the ecosystem to support them. I notice the banana bird first, then the nightingales and the sparrows …. not a bird nest is safe from them and I have lost count of how many I have picked up with 1/2 eaten hatchlings in them.
Give the Conservation Officers pellet guns and put cat culling in the job description….sorry, I forgot, they don’t like getting out of their air conditioned trucks.
Given that some cat owners allow their cats to prowl outside the house or apartment, how will the cullers be able to distinguish between these cats and the genuinely feral ones when they are trapping? Or will it be open season on any and all cats unattended outdoors?
They need to catch and neuter the useless humans who give unneutered kittens to their kids who quickly tire of them and let them run free to breed every six months when they reach maturity. The useless stray dog owners who let them roam, killing wildlife and frightening kids also need to be neutered. Unfortunately, the animals are suffering for the sins of the humans, though I understand the reasons behind the DoE argument.
What a bunch of self-serving idiots! Have you forgotten about the chickens?
Keep your pet cats indoors!!!!