Border opening dates sill on track

Press conference on Wednesday (L-R) Dr Colin Charles, Minister Sabrina Turner, Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Martyn Roper, Minister Kenneth Bryan and Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Government is not changing its plans to begin the phased reopening of the borders on 9 September, when restrictions on travellers and commercial flights will be lifted. However, Premier Wayne Panton has revealed that government is moving the date to achieve the 80% national vaccination rate target to 14 October, when Cayman is due to allow all visitors into the islands if they have had a fully verifiable course of the COVID-19 vaccine without having to isolate.

But at that time there will be a review of the circumstances before government takes that step, the premier said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. At that point there will very likely be transmission of the virus in this community again, he said, and we will need to have as many people as possible vaccinated to prevent anyone from getting seriously ill.

Although government is not going to make its target of 80% of the country being fully vaccinated by 9 September, everyone arriving in Cayman at that point will still be required to isolate so the risk of community spread remains much lower than it will in October, when the quarantine requirement will be removed for those who have the vaccine.

At that point the country will probably also have to reintroduce mask, social distancing and other COVID protocols in certain circumstances to try to limit the potential spread, such as reducing the number of people allowed to gather in groups, reflecting the increased level of risk.

The premier said the plan is still on track to begin lifting the isolation requirements on 14 October but a firm decision will be made ahead of that date. “We are not afraid of making a decision. What we are afraid of is people getting very sick from COVID,” he added. He warned that the risk to anyone who is not vaccinated at that point will increase significantly.

Panton also offered his backing to employers taking steps to require staff to get their shots and take what measures they feel necessary to keep their staff and customers safe. He said that the legislation to amend the immigration law to introduce the requirement for all work permit holders to be vaccinated should be tabled in Parliament before the end of this month.

Government is now planning a new vaccine campaign to get to the 80% target. It currently has over 8,600 doses, which expire at the end of October. This is almost enough to reach the target. According to the figures released Wednesday evening, 51,175 people, or 72% of the estimated population of 71,106, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49,187, or 69%, have had both shots.

The aim over the coming weeks is to increase access to the vaccine with pop-up clinics in all of the constituencies, and even a vaccine bus that will go from district to district. Health Minister Sabrina Turner said her ministry will also be organizing town hall meetings to enable people to raise their concerns and ask questions to tackle the stubborn reluctance among younger members of the community in particular.

Counter to the anti-vaccine messages proliferating on social media, Turner confirmed that there have been no deaths or serious illness reported to the Health Service Authority that have been attributed to the vaccine. Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez also confirmed that, contrary to the claims being made on social media, Cayman’s death rate this year is lower than last year and there is no indication at all that the vaccine has caused anyone’s premature demise.