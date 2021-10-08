Rapid test pilot programme coming after half-term

Flowflex Antigen Rapid Test

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee is hoping to see the first deliveries of rapid test kits arrive next week so that government can begin a pilot programme with the home COVID-19 tests that officials hope will help them manage the spread of the virus in the community, especially in schools. When families are able to test regularly at home, only households where someone tests positive will they be required to isolate, enabling children in families where everyone is negative, even after direct exposure, to go to school.

While no details have yet been revealed about access to the tests and how they will be monitored, in a video message Thursday the CMO spoke of the “availability in schools of lateral flow antigen tests for the latter half of the school term”.

The simple tests can be done at home and school to identify COVID-19 more quickly while minimising the impact on the wider school community.

The extended mid-term break, fuelled in part by a shortage of teachers, was an opportunity to curtail the current rapid spread through local schools, Dr Lee said. Children have tested positive in at least a dozen schools and kindergartens, and with so many households now isolating, another week was added to the school break to slow the spread on Grand Cayman.

Asking families not to mix with other households, children and families during the longer break, Dr Lee said this will help break the cycle of transmission. He also reminded the public to contact the Flu Hotline or their family doctor if they’re feeling ill with what could be COVID symptoms and to immediately self-isolate.