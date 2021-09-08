Data reveals mild, short-lived vaccine side effects

A COVID-19 vaccine shot is prepared

(CNS): Up to 23 August there were no reported admissions to hospital in the Cayman Islands for side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and no deaths associated with its administration, public health officials have confirmed. According to data collected from the vaccination forms submitted by people coming for their second dose, as well as calls to the HSA’s Flu Hotline or to practitioners providing care, close to 24,000 people reported some kind of side effect.

“Anyone who received a vaccine can submit a report,” noted Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Most of these reports of side effects are self-reported and therefore unverified with little to no evidence that the root cause is the vaccine.”

The most common complaint, reported by 13,596 people, was pain where the vaccine was injected. Other people reported head and muscle aches, fever, chills, fatigue or a combination of those things, which are all very common after any vaccine. “Duration of side effects is varied; no life-threatening side effects have persisted,” officials said.

Public health officials have released a chart documenting the self-reported side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines that were administered between 7 January and 23 August. During that time 99,886 doses were administered to more than 51,000 people, but less than half of them reported any side effects at all. 23,864 people reported 38,038 instances of side effect, since some said they had more than one.

However, Dr Williams-Rodriguez noted that the data is unverified and cautioned that people might deliberately misinterpret it to amplify COVID-19 misinformation.

“But we ask that the public examine the bigger picture. If they do, they will see that the risk of complications is much higher after a COVID-19 infection itself than the risk of an adverse reaction after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” the public health expert told CNS with the release of the information.

He explained that a possible causal relationship is best analysed by looking at frequencies of diagnoses, not symptoms in the general population and then in the subgroup of interest, which is hard to do in a small jurisdiction.

Explaining the data, officials said that the category ‘other’ on the graph related to 71 instances of symptoms that are vague or non-specific and not easily placed in groupings. They appeared to be neither severe nor significant.

However, the anti-vaccination campaign remains persistent if relatively small in the Cayman Islands. The vaccination coverage here has stalled at around 70% of the population, which is high compared to many other countries, but Cayman is unique in that it has kept the coronavirus away for more than a year through closed borders and tight quarantine protocols.

Plans to lift those tight isolation rules for travellers in just over a month are causing concern because of the extreme likelihood of community transmission after 14 months since the islands’ last case.

Those who are vaccinated are far less likely to become severely ill or die as a result of contracting COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people are also less likely to become infected, but with the Delta variant, the risk of breakthrough infections appears to be increasing.

Vaccinated individuals who become infected can spread the virus as easily as the unvaccinated, which presents a serious issue for children under twelve and vulnerable people with medical conditions who cannot be vaccinated, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

Government must now decide whether lifting the quarantine restrictions for economic reasons to help the tourism sector recover is worth the risk of a potential outbreak of the virus in the community that could lead to serious illness or even deaths among the unvaccinated or vulnerable population.

Anyone experiencing side effects of the vaccine can contact flu@hsa.ky or call 947-3077. See the public health Vaccine side effects data in the CNS Library.