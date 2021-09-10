Shoppers panic in the face of COVID cases

Photo courtesy of Foster’s

(CNS): Government officials may be imploring the community not to panic after two people with no travel history tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday but shoppers are taking to the supermarkets and stores anyway, piling their carts high and stripping the shelves of toilet paper and disinfectant amid fears of what might happen next.

Following Cayman’s first case of community transmission in over 400 days, Foster’s was the first of the large grocers to urge people not to panic-buy, saying it was “unnecessary” as the warehouse is fully stocked.

But because of the panic, the store chain has introduced limits per person on some goods and has reintroduced a mask mandate for all staff. Foster’s said it was asking customers to remain calm after the surge of panic buying on Thursday and keep to their usual shopping routine.

However, product limits have been placed on various items at Foster’s and Priced Right, including disinfectant and hand sanitizers, bleach, and paper products. Where there is a limit of two products per person, this is marked on the shelves but full details are available on the store’s website.

Managing Director Woody Foster said that there are some supply issues on some items due to the global pandemic, but the company continues to receive a constant supply from local and overseas partner suppliers.

“We will continue to receive product from our suppliers and our warehouse is fully stocked of product, including high demand items,” he said. “While we understand that these times can cause panic, we ask you to remain calm when in our stores and to respect both our team and those around you.”

Following the community transmission and the additional news regarding a positive passenger on a Cayman Airways flight, he said that as a precautionary measure, from today the store is implementing an internal mask policy which requires all team members at Foster’s and Priced Right locations to wear a mask while in store.