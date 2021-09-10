Passenger boards CAL flight with positive COVID test

Cayman Airways at ORIA (File photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): A woman was allowed to board a Cayman Airways flight in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday and fly to Grand Cayman despite having a positive test for COVID-19. The woman and her companion were detained when a Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer here at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) checked the her PCR documents and they were both placed in government quarantine.

It appears that airline agents in Jamaica missed the positive test result. Both Travel Cayman and the airline are now conducting investigations into how the woman was able to breach the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All the other passengers who were aboard the flight are currently in quarantine and will be closely monitored by Public Health and Travel Cayman.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of the CBC team, who quickly highlighted and addressed this incident,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, adding that there was no cause for public health concern.

Cayman Airways said that the airline requires the Kingston station agents to conduct two checks of negative COVID-19 test results before passengers are allowed to board flights bound for Grand Cayman. CAL President and CEO Fabian Whorms said that, given the apparent breach of the process, an internal investigation was underway while measures have been put in place to introduce a third check at the gate prior to boarding.

“Our airline will be working with the Travel Cayman team and local Public Health authorities in order to also put additional measures in place to ensure that such a situation does not reoccur,” he said.

He noted that all Cayman Airways flight crew are fully vaccinated, wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) on all international flights, and were “completely cleared by Public Health authorities in Grand Cayman of any possible exposure”.

Cayman Airways’ standard COVID-19 safety procedures include onboard social distancing, limited in-flight service, and sanitizing aircraft between flights, which have all been carried out today as usual.

The news of the breach came just a few hours after public health officials confirmed that two people in the community had tested positive for the coronavirus.

As Cayman braces itself for more community transmission after more than 400 days without a case other than those in quarantine and isolation, the HSA has moved plans up to cope with more infections, including resumption of the Flu Clinic and Respiratory Care Unit (RCU).

Officials said the HSA is fully prepared for the reintroduction of the virus here and to treat all those who could become sick. However, those who are unvaccinated are being urged to get their shots as soon as possible.

ORIA is no longer providing space for the vaccination clinic, which is now operating from the Camana Bay location with additional district events.