Passenger boards CAL flight with positive COVID test
(CNS): A woman was allowed to board a Cayman Airways flight in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday and fly to Grand Cayman despite having a positive test for COVID-19. The woman and her companion were detained when a Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer here at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) checked the her PCR documents and they were both placed in government quarantine.
It appears that airline agents in Jamaica missed the positive test result. Both Travel Cayman and the airline are now conducting investigations into how the woman was able to breach the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All the other passengers who were aboard the flight are currently in quarantine and will be closely monitored by Public Health and Travel Cayman.
“We are grateful for the vigilance of the CBC team, who quickly highlighted and addressed this incident,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, adding that there was no cause for public health concern.
Cayman Airways said that the airline requires the Kingston station agents to conduct two checks of negative COVID-19 test results before passengers are allowed to board flights bound for Grand Cayman. CAL President and CEO Fabian Whorms said that, given the apparent breach of the process, an internal investigation was underway while measures have been put in place to introduce a third check at the gate prior to boarding.
“Our airline will be working with the Travel Cayman team and local Public Health authorities in order to also put additional measures in place to ensure that such a situation does not reoccur,” he said.
He noted that all Cayman Airways flight crew are fully vaccinated, wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) on all international flights, and were “completely cleared by Public Health authorities in Grand Cayman of any possible exposure”.
Cayman Airways’ standard COVID-19 safety procedures include onboard social distancing, limited in-flight service, and sanitizing aircraft between flights, which have all been carried out today as usual.
The news of the breach came just a few hours after public health officials confirmed that two people in the community had tested positive for the coronavirus.
As Cayman braces itself for more community transmission after more than 400 days without a case other than those in quarantine and isolation, the HSA has moved plans up to cope with more infections, including resumption of the Flu Clinic and Respiratory Care Unit (RCU).
Officials said the HSA is fully prepared for the reintroduction of the virus here and to treat all those who could become sick. However, those who are unvaccinated are being urged to get their shots as soon as possible.
ORIA is no longer providing space for the vaccination clinic, which is now operating from the Camana Bay location with additional district events.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
Flying from Miami, there is a pre-check in line. A person was there, looked for your name on the manifest, then asked for the covid test. Which she LOOKED AT!
With a pencil she checked my name, passport number, PCR, time and date, and that it was negative.
At the check in counter she asked the clerk asked for it again, confirming the tick marks were correct.
For a start, the agents in Jamaica need to be immediatly suspended without pay, and if after investigation there is any proof of negligence, they should be fired, and if there was any evidence of corruption the ground services company needs to have the contract terminated.
This is shocking.
The two travellers are in Gov quarantine, they should be billed and if not Caymanians, deported after they paid the breach fine.
It just goes to show everyone has totally let their guard down with this killer.
Stupid mistake caused by rushing and not following rules.
I keep saying , the most dangerous thing about this killer virus is the people who catch or could catch it.
Bravo
Next the Mu soon slip threw
I hear that your health insurers now will not insure you, i.e. pay your medical bills, if you require hospital treatment for covid if you are not vaccinated. So get vaccinated!
Can you imagine the looks on the faces at ORIA when they looked at that paperwork? It would have made a viral video with 1 million hits. LMOA
Jamaica is currently grappling with COVID cases, hospital beds, the variant, low uptake in vaccines and low compliance with curfews and lock downs.
I think we need to stop travel to and from there temporarily until their situation improves.
Prison, then repatriation. All CAL employees vaccinated? So? It has been reported that Jamaica has the MU variant that evades vaccination: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20210909/mu-variant-covid-19-confirmed-jamaica
The seriousness of this breach cannot be over-emphasized.
That passenger’s positive case must have been really bad, it seems to have sent a countrywide, immediate viral case of explosive diarrhea….why else would all the TP be sold out this morning?!
Seriously peeps, get a grip of yourselves
This is one time… I WANT TO KNOW THE NATIONALITY of these travellers…. because when I travel on CAL as a black Jamaican … they go through my documents three times …
But I have been at the check-in counter at NMIA MIA JFK and ORIA where “white Caymanians” or other “known persons of certain hues” are given red carpet treatment to check in once they know someone and conversations are held about “how yuh momma”
Not because the flight was coming from Kingston does not mean that the woman and her companion are Jamaican … we need to know the nationalities.
Great news, now we’re all PAniCT
Total Stupidity!
too many coincidences in a matter of 48 hours!
LOL.