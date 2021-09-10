Latest figures reflect slight increase in shots

Queue at West Bay vaccination clinic Thursday night (photo from social media)

(CNS): Even before the news of the return of coronavirus transmission in the community yesterday, the latest vaccination numbers show that the rate had already begun to increase this week. Before yesterday evening’s surge at the West Bay clinic, the latest figures from Public Health showed that 52,622 people, or 74% of estimated population of more that 71,000, have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 50,000, or 70%, have had both.

The average daily vaccination numbers are increasing and the overall vaccination rate in the Cayman Islands for adults is more than 75%. Speaking at the press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Sabrina Turner urged people to continue coming forward for the shots.

“COVID-19 vaccination is very effective in protecting people from developing serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, and I urge those who have not yet done so to come forward,” she said.

As she was speaking, queues of people seeking the vaccine were forming at the West Bay clinic following the news that two positive cases emerged yesterday, suggesting that COVID-19 is back in the community.

“The core element of our protection is, and will be for the foreseeable future, the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine by the majority of our eligible population,” Turner said at the press briefing. “We must remember that public health scourges of the past century have been successfully eradicated by vaccines… If you haven’t done so yet, please get vaccinated.”

While vaccines are not 100% effective preventing breakthrough infections, especially of the Delta variant, or stopping the spread, they massively reduce the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalisation and death, and reduce the time span in which people are contagious.

This means that the pressure on hospitals is dramatically reduced in well-vaccinated communities compared to those with a low uptake, as clearly demonstrated in the United States.