Man arrested after double indecent exposure

(CNS): A 28-year-old George Town man has been arrested after he reportedly indecently exposed himself to women on at least two occasions at two different locations on Wednesday night. At around 9:30pm police were called to an address off Spotts Newlands Road, where they learned that the suspect had broken into the home and grabbed the women living there. He let go of his victim but then exposed himself before fleeing from the location.

Officers soon found the man at a nearby residence. They then learned that he was believed to have committed a similar offence at a bar on Shamrock Road shortly before breaking into the woman’s home.

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and multiple counts of indecent exposure. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.