Protesting woman arrested for indecent exposure

Lovell Marriott arrested Thursday

(CNS): Pressure from politicians and the public finally saw the woman who has been protesting outside the Government Administration Building arrested Thursday for indecent exposure. Police have now confirmed that at about 11:30 yesterday morning, a 51-year-old woman was taken into custody outside the GAB on Elgin Avenue in relation to the lewd acts she was performing on Wednesday, 5 January.

Lovell Marriott from George Town is suffering from mental health issues and has made allegations about her treatment at the hands of psychiatrists here. But her public demonstrations have become increasingly sexual and stirred significant concern.

Police said the woman remains in custody as investigations continue.

Marriott was arrested in 2018 and placed on the psychiatric ward at the Cayman Islands Hospital for two weeks, but afterwards claimed that she had been arrested merely for worshiping in public. But she has been protesting on and off over the last three years at various locations, from Government House to the Linford Pierson Highway.

While in the past her demonstrations have had a religious theme, in recent weeks her protests at the GAB have been extremely sexual and graphic.

This week her performance was videoed and widely circulated on social media, which caught the attention of a wider audience and local politicians began putting pressure on the governor, who in turn appears to have asked the police commissioner to intervene.