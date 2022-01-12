Woman charged as idle and disorderly over protest

Lovell Marriott (from social media)

(CNS): Lovell Marriott (51), who was arrested following lewd performances outside the Cayman Islands Government Administration Building last week during what she claimed were protests against her treatment at the hands of local physicians, has been charged with being an idle and disorderly person. The George Town woman was arrested for indecent exposure as a result of her graphic dance movements during her demonstration but was expected to appear in Summary Court Tuesday to answer the lesser charge.

Marriott had moved her protest to the GAB recently after periods in front of Government House, the Linford Pierson Highway, as well as other major roads and commercial buildings.

Marriott is understood to suffer from some mental health issues, but she claims that she was wrongly sectioned in 2018 and held against her will in the mental health wing of the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was mistreated.

She has also insisted that the video taken of her demonstration outside the GAB, which was widely circulated on social media, had been edited to distort her protest.