Another major leap in Omicron cases reported

(CNS): There were 466 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 reported on Thursday evening, as the Omicron variant is causing another surge in COVID-19 infections. From the latest positive cases, 41 were in travellers and the rest were due to community transmission, including ten new cases in the Sister Islands.

According to the report from Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilla Newton, there are an estimated 3,372 active cases of the virus and the percentage of the Cayman Islands population who are reported to be COVID positive currently stands at 4.74%.

Nevertheless, hospitalisations remain stable, with just four patients admitted who are positive for the virus. One was a new admission and one patient was discharged.

The figures also reveal that while only 89 cases of the Omicron variant have actually been confirmed in the Cayman Islands, the number of additional probable cases of the variant had reached 802, as of 12:01am Thursday, 6 January.

The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic is now 10,186.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme remains stalled, with little change in the number of either newly vaccinated individuals or people seeking booster shots. Currently, 58,939 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 57,377 people have had two doses, while 17,681 have had the booster shot.