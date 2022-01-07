Action needed to get ganja law passed

Dr Marc Lockhart (left) and Orrie Merren on Radio Cayman

(CNS): A group of local citizens say that if government does not address the pressing need to change the current legislation prohibiting the consumption of recreational ganja and decriminalise the use of the plant, they will they will get a petition together for a people’s referendum to present to Cabinet by June.

Local lawyer Orrie Merren, one of a small but committed group that includes Prentice Panton and Dr Marc Lockhart, told CNS recently that the time for action on this is now. But although they drafted comprehensive proposed legislation for the government, which has already said it is committed to decriminalising ganja, they have not heard anything from those who have the power to act.

A multitude of issues delayed the group’s efforts last year, including the local spread of COVID-19 which curtailed public gatherings, but Merren said that in 2022 there will be a renewed focus on collecting and collating signatures.

In order to trigger a people-initiated referendum, they must collect the signatures of 25% of the electorate. According to the latest electoral roll, published on 1 January, there are 23,596 registered voters, which means that the group must persuade around 5,900 verified voters to sign.

With the campaign now focused on the petition, they are collecting the sheets that are already circulating and getting everyone who wants to be involved working together. The group is confident that the public supports the decriminalisation of ganja and that there is little opposition now to this first step on the road towards a new industry for Cayman.

“With the start of the New Year we will soon be holding some public meetings, as we now need to recruit a lot of volunteers and get people involved in tasks suited to their talents so we can move this project forward,” Merren said.

“We haven’t heard from government, so we don’t know their perspective yet on the draft legislation that we sent as a courtesy last year, but we know that the deputy premier and others have said that there will be no need for a referendum,” he added.

But he said there is no longer any time to waste on this, so rather than waiting to see if, when and how government will act, Merren said he want to press on with the goal of a people’s referendum.

He also stressed that having a national vote will ensure that the public has their say on what will be a significant shift for Cayman, which currently has some of the most draconian laws in relation to ganja, given that even consumption is illegal.

“We have all been kicking the can down the road on this for a long time but now is the time for action,” Merren told CNS.

Panton, a local businessman, said they were now at the point where they needed to recruit an army of volunteers to help organise the petition and focus the campaign. He also noted the pressing need for changes to the law to stop criminalising people for using what is increasingly being shown as a very beneficial drug.

With more than 700 arrests over the last four years for possession of a small amount and consumption of ganja, too many Caymanians are being held back and changing the law will change their lives, Panton said.

He noted that the government spends millions of dollars locking people up for using ganja when down the line it could be a product that not only creates a new industry for Caymanians to develop but also a source of revenue for government.

Dr Lockhart, who is a clinical psychologist, pointed to the research and a developing body of evidence surrounding cannabis use and said that legalising it would provide the room for more evidence. It would also advance the use of the plant as a medicinal treatment, opening doors to different types of ganja suited to different ailments.

“Research has been held back because of the categorization of cannabis as an illegal drug. Decriminalizing it would expand the opportunities for treatment and fuel more research and evidence about how effective it is as a medicine,” he said.

Given that cannabis is far less dangerous than alcohol and less addictive than sugar or coffee, Dr Lockhart explained that society’s historical attitude towards cannabis has been misguided at best and we now need to create a safe legal environment for its use.

He said that far from causing mental health issues, there is increasing evidence that ganja can assist with certain types of psychosis and mental illnesses. Stressing the importance of legal research to help the medical community really understand the true potential of cannabis, he said a legal environment would improve access to specific types of medicinal cannabis and better quality.

“We need people to be able to access a consistently good specific product that meets their individual medical needs,” Dr Lockhart added.

“There are people I would like to prescribed medicinal cannabis to but they can’t afford it,” he said, noting that only CINICO and one private health insurance company are willing to cover medical cannabis at present, and even for those who can afford it, there are continual supply chain problems.