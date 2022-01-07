CIG revokes PR from 41 bad debtors
(CNS): In a rare move, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) has revoked the permanent residence (PR) certificates of 41 people, as of 31 December, after they failed to pay their annual fees. The people in question were described as bad debtors and each of them had received numerous letters before their PR status was rescinded for non-payment. Officials said 53 warning letters had been issued to people with PR advising them to make delinquent payments or face the loss of their PR certificates.
“It’s important for permanent residents who hold PR certificates to remain in compliance with the requirements that come along with holding such a certificate,” said Acting Interim Director of WORC Laura Watler.
“Permanent resident status should be respected and seen as a privilege and not a right. When holders of PR certificates do not abide by the law, the certificate can be taken away. Making the required payment annually is the right thing to do to avoid revocation,” she added.
Watler thanked her staff at WORC for their vigilance and working to verify and ensure compliance to bring these delinquencies forward for enforcement.
“I welcome this decision to address the longstanding issue of non-payment of Permanent Residence fees,” said Border Control Minister Chris Saunders. “It has been absolutely unfair to the many hardworking permanent residents of these Islands who have played by the rules and paid their annual fees faithfully every year to have people be delinquent and face no consequences.”
He added, “We understand that these are challenging times, but there are options available for those having difficulties. Ignoring the warning letters and not paying the fees at all is not the way to go.”
All residents holding PR certificates are expected to comply with the country’s immigration laws by taking the necessary steps to ensure that payment is made on or before the annual due date. The immigration act provides up to 90 days for payments to be made after they are due. After that individuals are sent “mindful to revoke” letters.
If a payment remains outstanding, the letters are referred to the Cayman Status Permanent Residency Board or the Director of WORC, who have the authority to revoke permanent residency certificates for non-payment.
PR holders are also required to submit annual declarations about their working situation, and not doing this is also an offence and cause for revocation
“The non-payment of PR fees has been an issue since I was first elected to Parliament back in 2009,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Dwayne Seymour. “I’m very pleased to see that it is being dealt with effectively and in accordance with our laws.”
PR holders can make their annual payments in person by visiting the WORC office at Apollo House West, 87 Mary Street, George Town or by using the stand-alone payment portal accessible here through the JobsCayman portal. Instructions on how to use the payment portal can be found on the website.
Category: Local News
You people need these PR holders to do your work. Bring back PPM as they know how to treat business!
It’s a good start!
Audit every PR file and look for all requirements that are unmet.
PR is indeed a privilege and if it’s being taken for granted, take it away!
Lip service or real action? We’ll see.. How about revoking PR, Status or whatever acquired form of rights of residence or citizenship for any criminal convictions – felonies or otherwise?
I am wondering if some of these people already applied and got Caymanian Status. Could be the reason why they ignored the warning. MMMMM.
“Permanent resident status should be respected and seen as a privilege and not a right. When holders of PR certificates do not abide by the law, the certificate can be taken away. Making the required payment annually is the right thing to do to avoid revocation,”
This is the bottom line people. If you have been lucky to acquire such a privilege then pay up or face the bottom line consequence – loss of your PR and/or being told to leave this country.
Big deal, they will just keep working and CIG will do nothing, the land of non enforcement.
How many thousands of PR holders? And as John John says, non payment has been an issue for years. So the total outcome is just 41 ? Be really interesting if they told us how many people were behind in their payments or annual declarations, rather than just the number they have disqualified. Wouldn’t be surprised if this was even limited to people who have actually left!
Does it matter? This is action in the right direction.
If they are off island means they have no privilege to come back as a resident.
I hope that we see consistency now for all on or off!
Article said they sent 53 letters. 41 remained unpaid and then got revoked.
About time this was done. Now the problem will be to find them & then deport them
This lot long gone. Trust me.
May I ask, how much are these fees?
Well done! It’s about bloody time that some action was taken on these people. I’m sure the phones will be ringing off the hook now looking for political favours. Glad to see that Dear Chris is in support of it.
Dear Chris should also pursue businesses that are refusing to pay staff pensions, despite many court appearances and no still consequences.
Lip service PR stunt. How many of those 41 are on island or have been in the last 3-5 years?
The names and nationalities of the 41 should be made public as well.
I’m sure it would be a real eye opener to know who some if these are!
Rumour has it that there’s chaos in some high ranking firms right now!
Name and shame and then give 72 hours to leave the country or face incarceration. They have made a complete mockery of the country, our Laws and the citizens. TIME FOR THESE 41 SORRY ASSES TO LEAVE AND TO NEVER, EVER SET FOOT ON THESE SHORES AGAIN.
Finally. Some enforcement of laws. This is LONG overdue. They have been working illegally. There are many more. Do not stop. Now make sure they leave before they end up yelling at passers by on the steps of the Government Administration Building!