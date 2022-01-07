CIG revokes PR from 41 bad debtors

WORC entrance

(CNS): In a rare move, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) has revoked the permanent residence (PR) certificates of 41 people, as of 31 December, after they failed to pay their annual fees. The people in question were described as bad debtors and each of them had received numerous letters before their PR status was rescinded for non-payment. Officials said 53 warning letters had been issued to people with PR advising them to make delinquent payments or face the loss of their PR certificates.

“It’s important for permanent residents who hold PR certificates to remain in compliance with the requirements that come along with holding such a certificate,” said Acting Interim Director of WORC Laura Watler.

“Permanent resident status should be respected and seen as a privilege and not a right. When holders of PR certificates do not abide by the law, the certificate can be taken away. Making the required payment annually is the right thing to do to avoid revocation,” she added.

Watler thanked her staff at WORC for their vigilance and working to verify and ensure compliance to bring these delinquencies forward for enforcement.

“I welcome this decision to address the longstanding issue of non-payment of Permanent Residence fees,” said Border Control Minister Chris Saunders. “It has been absolutely unfair to the many hardworking permanent residents of these Islands who have played by the rules and paid their annual fees faithfully every year to have people be delinquent and face no consequences.”

He added, “We understand that these are challenging times, but there are options available for those having difficulties. Ignoring the warning letters and not paying the fees at all is not the way to go.”

All residents holding PR certificates are expected to comply with the country’s immigration laws by taking the necessary steps to ensure that payment is made on or before the annual due date. The immigration act provides up to 90 days for payments to be made after they are due. After that individuals are sent “mindful to revoke” letters.

If a payment remains outstanding, the letters are referred to the Cayman Status Permanent Residency Board or the Director of WORC, who have the authority to revoke permanent residency certificates for non-payment.

PR holders are also required to submit annual declarations about their working situation, and not doing this is also an offence and cause for revocation

“The non-payment of PR fees has been an issue since I was first elected to Parliament back in 2009,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Dwayne Seymour. “I’m very pleased to see that it is being dealt with effectively and in accordance with our laws.”