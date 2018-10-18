Cops charge sex-offender suspect caught on camera

(CNS): Leandro Solomon (28) from George Town, who was arrested in relation to a sexual assault on a woman in South Church Street earlier this week, has been formally charged with indecent exposure and indecent assault and is expected in court today, 18 October. The local man was arrested shortly after the incident, as the victim filmed Solomon harassing her and exposing himself. The video was posted on social media and stirred up further controversy when Solomon himself posted comments taunting the victim.

The assault reportedly took place as the woman, who did not know Solomon, walked along the street. The suspect began harassing and following her, refusing to leave her alone before making uninvited physical contact. He then indecently exposed himself and carried on following her as she shouted for him to leave her alone. She knocked on the doors of a nearby apartment complex for help and filmed his actions with a cell phone camera.

Eventually he left but after the video was circulated online, Solomon was arrested that evening.

Category: Crime, Police