Seven Mile Beach ‘flasher’ fled from cops

(CNS): A 48-year-old man from West Bay was formally charged this morning with indecent exposure, possession of an offensive weapon, and resisting arrest regarding an incident on Seven Mile Public Beach on Friday afternoon. Police said that shortly before 3:00pm on 19 October, officers on patrol in the popular tourist spot were informed by a member of the public that a man had been seen indecently exposing himself nearby. The officers immediately approached the man and, as they spoke to him, observed that he was armed with a knife.

As they tried to arrest him, the man fled, and they chased him on foot, police said. He was apprehended nearby and taken into custody.

He is expected to appear in court later today.

