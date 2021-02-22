Offenders await deportation in 7MB hotels

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): Several foreign nationals who have committed offences in the Cayman Island but who have served their prison time are being housed in hotels around the Seven Mile Beach area, at public expense, as they wait to be deported. CNS has submitted a number of questions about the issue to the authorities but no one has responded to our requests to explain why arrangements cannot be made to get the men home.

CNS has learned that three foreigners who were in jail are now free. They are Lesme Romualdo Perez Ruiz (54), a Colombian national who was given a five-year term, and two Venezuelans, Jose Leonardo Parra Ferrini (35) and Yoandry Jose Morales Moloina (26), who were both sentenced to four years in jail for smuggling cocaine into Cayman in a conspiracy involving former local customs officer David Lobo.

Lobo, who denied the allegations, was given a 16-year sentence after the court found he was the main protagonist in the conspiracy and he remains at HMP Northward. His co-conspirators were all convicted in 2017 after pleading guilty to the charges and giving evidence against him.

Having served more than two-thirds of their sentences, they were all released last year but they have not yet been deported. As a result, they are being housed in beachfront accommodation and supported by government.

These three are not the only foreign nationals who have been released from jail who would under normal circumstances be immediately deported.

One of the Venezuelan pilots charged in the gold smuggling case, which ended last year with all of the parties being acquitted, is also still here, even though he should have been deported after he was found not guilty. CNS has learned from unconfirmed sources that the small private plane that was used to bring in the gold and the cash found hidden under the floorboards and seized in the case are also still here in the Cayman Islands.

Despite our requests, CNS has been unable to confirm why arrangements have not been made to take all of the men to Venezuela since, despite being a Colombian national, Ruiz is also a resident of Venezuela. All of the men were released from jail after the lockdown, including the pilot who is understood to have been on remand, which has caused certain difficulties.

Since Cayman began its phased limited re-opening of borders, several charter flights have been organised and private planes have been coming and going. However, the authorities here will need the permission of the Venezuelan authorities to send these men home.

According to online reports, Venezuela has strict COVID-19 restrictions in place for travellers, with a ban on most domestic and commercial flights. However, there are exceptions and the government has permitted repatriation flights for Venezuelan citizens from abroad.

While there are indications that all of the men are being electronically monitored and CNS has been able to confirm some details through several unofficial sources, we have been unable to secure any official explanation regarding the deportation sticking points or the costs incurred taking care of the men while they remain under supervision by Customs and Border Control Services.