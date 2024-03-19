Victim attacked and mugged on George Town street

(CNS): A man was mugged by a group of three people in the early hours of Sunday morning in George Town. The man told police officers who responded to the report around 1:00am that he had been attacked by two men and a woman, who stole his wallet containing both Cayman and American dollars as well as bank cards. Police said that when they arrived at the scene, the man had obvious injuries to his face and body. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.