Refugee family allowed to stay together

Freites family protests outside the GAB

(CNS): Cabinet has used its powers to allow the family of a refugee to stay together until a gap in the immigration legislation has been addressed. Erica Alvarez-Freites will be allowed to remain in Cayman and legally work for two years, by which time the law will have been changed to enable her to regularize her residency rights. A press release issued Friday said that in the interim, government will treat the issues surrounding people who have been granted and those seeking asylum on the merits of each case.

Alvarez-Freites is originally from the Dominican Republic and was not with her husband, Javier Freites, when he came to Cayman as a Cuban migrant and was granted asylum. The couple has a baby daughter who was born here and is therefore Javier Freites’ lawful dependent. However, because of a gap in the Customs & Border Control Act, 2018, Erica Alvarez-Freites is not a dependent and was in danger of being deported.

Over the last month the family have been demonstrating outside the Government Administration Building due to mounting fears that the family could be split up because the law currently provides no means for Alvarez-Freites to be Freites’ dependent because of his refugee status. This not only breaches Cayman’s own Bill of Rights but also contravenes the United Nations 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees.

While government has accepted for some time that the law needs to be changed to accommodate spouses of successful asylum seekers, the administration has been dragging its heels on the necessary amendments to the law. Cabinet had paved the way for the changes in December but the ministry responsible for border control has not completed the drafting of the amendment.

With no parliament now to pass legislation until April, Cabinet has now stepped in to directly deal with the situation by using its powers in accordance with section 53(1)(b) of the Immigration (Transition) Act, 2018, and grant an exemption to allow Alvarez-Freites to remain in Cayman and work.

“Cabinet, at a recent meeting, exercised those powers in respect of the spouse of a particular asylum recipient, thereby providing an opportunity for gainful employment within specified occupations for a period of two years. That decision was subsequently communicated to the relevant parties earlier this week by CBC,” officials stated.

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) will manage employment-related services, while the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) will continue to facilitate additional temporary support services, the release stated.

Officials noted that the individual circumstances of those seeking or who have received asylum will continue to be assessed and the appropriate support will be provided in tandem with other agencies as necessary.