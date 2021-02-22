Jet Ski ploughs into beach cabana
(CNS): One person was critically injured and three others, including two children, were badly hurt after a personal watercraft left the water and ploughed into a cabana at Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town around 10:30 Saturday morning. Both the children and one adult were on the PWC. The fourth person to be injured was inside the cabana when it crashed into the wooden structure, which then collapsed.
All four of the injured people remain in hospital as police investigate how the crash occurred.
Category: Local News, Police
10:11am your a bit of a imbecile. Obviously the driver is a Caymanian that knows everything about the sea and watercrafts just because he is Caymanian. Hopefully the 2″ x 8″ and 6″ x 6″ treated lumber knocked him hard enough to make him realize that knowledge doesn’t come from being born. Thank God his kids are going to be okay along with the cabana person. But for ever traumatized by Daddy’s little stunts.
Dang tourists… Oh wait, we don’t have any…
What a peanut.
Evidently most people lose their minds when they are on one of those things.
Shockers! These people cruise everywhere at crazy speeds and they have no idea what they are even doing half the time. They are the crotch rockets of the sea.
I cannot believe that this was done on purpose (the speed).
Please do not assume that this man would intentionally speed of the water and up the beach with his children onboard with him.
Let’s give the benefit of doubt here and find out what caused the PWC to take off like that.
Speed kills. Most watercraft operators know that the speed limit is 5 knots within 200 yards of the shoreline.
For the waverunner to get that far up the beach, and continuing after smashing into the cabana, they must have been doing 60 or 70+ when they hit the sand?
$10 the driver is not charged with anything?
i. Speeding within 200yds;
ii. Reckless endangerment of children’s lives (or equivalent law; if there is one for watercraft?);
iii. any other laws fitting the situation.
Doesn’t seem to apply to wave runners though… always wondered how they get away with the racing in South Sound