Jet Ski ploughs into beach cabana

Scene of the crash at Coe Wood Beach

(CNS): One person was critically injured and three others, including two children, were badly hurt after a personal watercraft left the water and ploughed into a cabana at Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town around 10:30 Saturday morning. Both the children and one adult were on the PWC. The fourth person to be injured was inside the cabana when it crashed into the wooden structure, which then collapsed.

All four of the injured people remain in hospital as police investigate how the crash occurred.