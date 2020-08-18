Opposition MLAs vote ‘no’ to prison cash

HMCI Prison Director Steven Barrett

(CNS): A lack of information about where government is spending more than $20 million at the prison, especially when it comes to rehabilitation, led to MLAs on the opposition benches voting against additional appropriations for HMCI Prison Service. But the prison director has said that there is a well established rehabilitation programme to ensure that, as far as is reasonably possible, time in custody is spent purposefully.

Chris Saunders (BTW), in whose constituency HMP Northward, the men’s prison, is located, raised a number of concerns at a Finance Committee meeting last month, which was examining government’s budget changes for 2019. Saunders wanted to know how the annual budget allocated to the jail was being used, after money was moved around in the Ministry of Home Affairs to cover increased prison spending for last year.

The protest vote on the cash came after Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers and Chief Officer Dax Basdeo were unable to answer a number of questions about the day to day operations, current policies, the long term future of the crumbling prison and a missing strategic plan.

Prison Director Steve Barrett was not present as he was taken very ill literally on his way to the hearing and taken to hospital. The situation meant that none of his deputies were aware that he needed a stand-in.

Barrett has since been released from hospital and has apologised to the committee for his unexpected and unavoidable absence. He told CNS that Finance Committee plays an important part in public accountability for appropriation, spending and accounting of public funds. He said that a comprehensive list of all the programmes, courses and opportunities will be provided to the members, as has been requested, including information about costs.

Responding to concerns about the strategic plan for the prison, including plans for supporting rehabilitation, Barrett said that none of the members had asked to see the draft document but he was happy to share it. He explained that the prison service had a strategic plan in place which covered the years 2016-2019 and he has since produced a 2020-2022 plan, which will be discussed with minister and the deputy governor before wider circulation.

But during the back and forth of the committee hearing, it became clear that Saunders and other members were looking for the plans regarding the actual infrastructure and for a new facility rather than the overarching policy document.

“This is a project that has been supported by the government and which is currently following the appropriate procurement process, as required by law,” Barrett told CNS. “At present, this document is to be presented to Cabinet, and should be available to share with members once approved.”

Barrett was keen to stress that the prison service offers a diverse range of rehabilitation services for prisoners, from PhD degrees to cognitive programmes, and does a lot to turn inmates away from a life of crime.

Programmes on offer to prisoners includes community placements on the successful Release On Temporary Licence (ROTL) scheme, exposure to external employers and vocational accreditation bodies, but Barrett said he was particularly proud of the relationship with Inspire Cayman Training, which facilitates a range of vocational skills courses with internationally recognised accreditation.

“We also created the first national top-end facility last year, which provides a very important transitional facility for those about to be released into the community,” he said. “The education team alone facilitates, either directly or through external platforms, over 30 subjects, and during 2019 educational attainment by those in our care ranged from basic adult literacy and numeracy to higher education certificates, diplomas and degrees, including one who successfully gained a PhD through self-directed distance learning.”

The rehabilitation services and programmes are “already on the right path”, Barrett said, but he is keen to broaden the portfolio and noted that “these services are delivered in facilities that are not exactly ideal”, though he commended the community-based partners and his staff for their “resilience, fortitude and creativity in enabling and driving these activities”.

The prison director, who is well aware that budget allocations for the prison are always unpopular, said that he was currently recruiting additional prison officers, which will enable them to include two ‘throughcare support officers’, who will provide a voluntary advocacy service for those released from our prisons.

Barrett said that this service will be in addition to the existing post-release services provided by other partners and give a valuable additional safety net during that critical six or seven month period following release.