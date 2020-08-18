Registrar told to stop collecting unlawful data

(CNS): The ombudsman has accused the registrar of companies of using a “blunt instrument” to collect information from people with no legal basis. In a recent enforcement order under the Data Protection Law, Sandy Hermiston told the registrar to stop collecting personal data from people who hold minority shares or voting rights in companies, outside of the requirements of the law.

The order came following an investigation into complaints made by some individuals who hold just 1% of shares in a company. Despite their minority stake, they were required to give detailed personal information to the registrar under the guise of the Companies Law, even though such data should only be collected from those with a 25% stake or more.

While there may be specific circumstances where personal information could be requested from someone holding less than 25% of a company’s shares, it still has to be on a basis within the law and is not a “blanket” requirement, the ombudsman said.

“The Registrar was using a blunt instrument to collect data on all company shareholders rather than the lancet the law requires,” said Hermiston in a release about the order. “All entities collecting personal data must respect the data protection principles, which include the requirement that processing personal data must have a legal basis and that the person whose data is being processed is informed of the purposes for the processing.”

As a result of the investigation, the information watchdog ordered the government’s registrar to develop a suitable privacy notice to include on the Cayman Business Portal where companies are registered. The office also recommended the development of a policy setting out fair and reasonable criteria and circumstances where additional data collection for non-registerable shareholders is sought.

The registrar now has 45 days to seek judicial review of the ombudsman’s decision.