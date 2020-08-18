CUC’s summer price hike postponed

CUC power meters

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider will not be raising the price of electricity as usual this summer, as OfReg has deferred the annual price hike until January. As part of its licence, CUC is allowed to apply for an annual base-rate increase in line with costs and inflation, but given the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant hardships imposed on the community by the lockdown measures, the utilities regulator has directed a delay.

OfReg had accepted CUC’s application for an increase, having “determined that the… rate adjustment of 6.6% was allowed under the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism (RCAM)” in CUC’s licence.

While it would normally have come into effect in June, it will now not appear on bills until 1 January, giving customers a temporary reprieve from the increase, which although marginal would come at a time when people are already struggling to pay the current rate.

The average residential consumer who consumes 1,000kWh each month can expect to see an increase of around CI$2.10 on their monthly bills.

“OfReg doesn’t take lightly its decision to authorise CUC to raise its base rates but we are bound by law and CUC’s T&D Licence to issue a decision now,” said the utility regulator, which has itself come in for wide criticism.

Since its inception some three years ago, OfReg has failed in the eyes of the community to live up to its mandate, especially when it comes to ensuring fair costs for water, power, fuel and communication services. Instead, the regulator itself has been seen as another costly government department sucking up public funds and failing to meet its mandate.

However, OfReg said that the impact of the rate rise will be softened by its deferral and customers will see “a marginal increase only in the energy portion of their electricity bill come February” next year.