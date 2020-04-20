A call for a PPP in retaining pension funds

MLA Ezzard Miller writes: Before I discuss how pension funds can be retained while funding employees in these desperate times, I take a moment to once again congratulate the premier and his government for consulting and following the advice of the medical fraternity on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shelter-in-place and other social distancing arrangements, including the ‘soft curfew’ and ‘hard curfew’ restrictions on personal movements, appear to be working given the results of limited testing.

I also wish to ‘big up’ those persons involved in the procurement of the testing kits. The story, as related in the Compass, was intriguing and demonstrated the value of personal relationships coming together for the common good.

I do wonder, nevertheless, why the opportunity was not taken to purchase two additional testing machines, which could have provided the ability for at least a tripling of the testing that could be performed on a weekly basis.

At the current rate of testing, 500 in two-week periods, it is going to take many months to complete the number of tests that need to be done before we can start to open up the domestic economy.

Aside from that, however, I have some very serious concerns with the proposed plan for pension drawdown by individual pensioners.

For this to have reasonable impact on the ability of persons to sustain themselves for several months it would have to be a substantial amount. For example, it would require, at a minimum, a drawdown of six months’ salary, at an average of $2,000 monthly, totaling $12,000, for the average person. However, for that average person that would represent five years of contributions.

In order to make pensions whole again, the average pensioner would have to double his or her contribution each month for the next five years. At a salary of $2,000 per month, given the high cost of living in Cayman, the average person could not afford these additional contributions.

Combine this with the proposed moratorium on paying pension contributions and, in my book, it spells disaster for most persons when they become pensioners.

I have long been an advocate for investing a much larger portion of the pension funds collected in the local financial institutions on long term fixed deposits to fund necessary national growth, for example, in home ownership and the expansion of the local economy, including entrepreneurial growth and development.

Nevertheless, I have never supported the type of access by individual pensioners that would enable withdrawal of money from their pension plans.

The way pension plans work is that institutional investment in long-term fixed deposits provide long-term cheaper money for these institutions to lend to Caymanians under strict conditions. Pensions, in the meantime, retain the funds in their individual plans.

The proposal, therefore, to provide persons substantial cash payments by drawing that cash from their pension funds without imposing realistic conditions, especially with no guaranteed timeline for when this lockdown will end, is a recipe for disaster.

We should have learned some hard lessons from the experience of allowing persons to draw down their pension plans to pay mortgages in the last several years. The latest report indicates that some of those same persons continue to experience difficulties in keeping their mortgage payments current.

I suggest that before we rush into amending the pension law to facilitate this drawdown, which I agree may look attractive at this time as a quick way to get some income replacement, we carefully look for ways of utilizing the pension funds in a more controlled environment.

If we go with the direct income-replacement model, allowing a six-month salary cash withdrawal from individual pension plans, it will be almost impossible to manage the spending by individuals. Further, the drawdown funds are unlikely to last six months — that is just human nature.

It is very important that the government clearly identifies the problem/need it is trying to fix before a solution is determined. Is this an employment problem/need or an income replacement/need?

This is essentially an employment problem, in that non-essential employees are in desperate need to retain or replace income from non-existing jobs.

It is indeed a desperate situation, but it is possible to devise a solution that retains employment and income by equipping employers with the necessary financial wherewithal to continue to pay their employees.

This better solution would result in employees retaining their employment, rather than the government initiating replacing their salary with a drawdown on their pension plans or by a subsidy from the government’s Needs Assessment Unit (NAU).

This plan would still enable employees to benefit from a utilization of their pension funds. The big benefit, however, would be to protect pensions from being reduced to a point where employees will ultimately have to resort to the NAU for supplemental income in current conditions or during their pensionable years.

This plan could be developed with the aid of financial experts in Cayman, where we are reputed to have some of the best in the world.

As an example of how this would work, some $50 million, more as determined, could be sourced and distributed amongst the local commercial banks on a fifteen-year fixed deposit (most pensioners work for forty or more years pre-retirement). The plan would be governed by two strict conditions.

The first condition is that employees’ pension funds would serve as collateral for which the banks would offer an interest of half a percent on the pension funds it receives and will fully insure the funds against loss.

The second condition would be that the lump sum distributed to the banks would fund loans to business owners to pay the salaries of their employees, including a salary for the owners/managers, at one percent on a five-year loan. A moratorium would be imposed on principle and interest for the first year.

This would allow pensioners including employers/owners to retain their pension money while benefiting from investing in themselves.

Government, in turn, would amend the Pensions Law to sweeten the deal by incentivizing the commercial banks to offer loans at their regular commercial rates over the next ten years to Caymanian businesses to grow and to fund entrepreneurial growth.

Under such a scenario, I could support a one-year moratorium on pension contributions.

This coronavirus and its worldwide economic consequences have placed in question the economic focus of successive governments on incentivizing inward investment to drive development and progress. At the same time, this economic model has ignored the development of local entrepreneurs to grow the domestic economy by incentivizing local ownership.

This focus on inward investment has allowed foreign investors to repatriate profits from investments. Labour earnings, as well, are largely repatriated as work permit holders leave very little of the money generated by the development to circulate and grow the local economy.

The management of the containment of the coronavirus is difficult, but, as challenging as it is, it will be easy compared to the complexities of managing the economic damage and the economic recovery over the next couple of years.

The Cayman Islands’ success has been built on public-private partnerships, and now more than ever we need that collaboration to devise a solution that is practical, affordable and sustainable.

And those criteria should never be ignored at the cost of Caymanians placing their future well-being at risk by undercutting pensions designed to see them through their golden years.