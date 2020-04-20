Official opposition backs pension holiday
(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean and his official members have said they will support the changes government will be making to the Pensions Law when the Legislative Assembly meets this week. The government is amending the legislation to create a ‘holiday’ period from the mandatory payments by employers and their employees and to allow people to withdraw a certain percentage from their existing funds to help get through the COVID-19 crisis.
The goal is to alleviate some of the serious economic challenges created by the national health crisis and the resulting lockdown of the local economy. While there are dissenting voices, and not just from the pension plan companies, it remains a popular decision among the wider public.
Reflecting that support, McLean (EE) said in press release from his office that it was the right move for government to make given the national health crisis
“As a society, we encourage people to save for their rainy days, albeit thinking it would be in their old age,” he said. “This global pandemic means that for many people, their livelihood and standard of living is under threat now and without the assistance and ability to hold on to their standard of living, many may not make it to their old age.”
Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (NEW) said that a pensions holiday was the first step in the right direction and despite the need to “save for our golden years, the current circumstances cannot justify continuing with a forced savings”.
The remaining official members, Chris Saunders (BTW), Bernie Bush (WBN) and Anthony Eden (SAV), all offered support for the amendments.
The law has not been published yet, so it is not clear how long the payment freeze will last for and what the criteria will be for withdrawing money from existing funds.
However, the independent member, Ezzard Miller (NS), has said that he does not support the move to allow individuals to draw down cash from the plans. He said that for the average person, making monthly withdrawals of any significant amount for the next few months will represent years of contributions that will be almost impossible to replace.
Miller said that these withdrawals, combines with the freeze on payments, spelt “disaster for most persons when they become pensioners”.
Because this is an employment problem, he believes that government should reconsider the problem and instead aim to retain employment and income by equipping employers with the necessary financial support so they can keep paying their workers.
Miller outlined his suggestion in a Viewpoint (see here), in which he described how pension funds could be used as collateral for a major low-interest public-private loan project.
The pensions here are all useless and you invest more than you will get out in the end.
The second worst idea in the history of ideas, right after this oppressive lock-down that caused the need in the first place.
Maybe I’ve missed the issue, but if you have no income then you have no pension contributions due? I get that by allowing you to take money out of your pension is a change to the current rules but why do we need legislation to suspend pension contributions…? No income = no pension payment doesn’t it?
Great more money for those businesses which are still open like the price gouging supermarkets and liquor stores so that the rest of us try to survive! And while people not working or getting paid are having to dig into their pensions the bloated civil service are on full pay!
One thing I really want to know about the pensions that hasn’t been explained is this. For the people who don’t draw on their pension will the money for our personal pensions still be there when we need it? Or is the action of many taking out their pension money likely to affect us as a whole. I am fortunate enough not to need it at the moment but i was hoping you use some of it in the future to help pay for a down payment on a house. Will it still be there for when I need it? I understand the interest will be non-existent. But will my overall pension be less than it currently stands. CNS do you know the answer to this or is it something that can be asked st the next press briefing?
The fund you are invested in will fluctuate with the investments made by that fund, you always have a slice of that pie, determined by how much you and your emplotyer pay in. Whether that pie grows or shrinks will depend on how well it’s invested. It shouldn’t matter what others do with their slice. In short it will only be less if the investments go down, which unfortunately they have.
Pension funds are not cash. The tragedy of the commons dictates that the NAV of all unit holders will get hit for every additional unscheduled withdrawal from the plan. Why do I have to differ my retirement so that those less responsible can maintain their unsustainable lifestyles? Is that fair? Bad enough that we’re at the bottom of the market.
Who said we are at the bottom of the market?
Utterly shortsighted move by the CIG, it will be cheaper in the long run for the CIG to borrow now and simply make direct cash payments to people than it will be for them to take money out of their pensions now just to have those people showing up at the NAU in 15-25 years for assistance for the rest of their lives
Ezzard talking sense again!