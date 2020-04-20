Official opposition backs pension holiday

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean and his official members have said they will support the changes government will be making to the Pensions Law when the Legislative Assembly meets this week. The government is amending the legislation to create a ‘holiday’ period from the mandatory payments by employers and their employees and to allow people to withdraw a certain percentage from their existing funds to help get through the COVID-19 crisis.

The goal is to alleviate some of the serious economic challenges created by the national health crisis and the resulting lockdown of the local economy. While there are dissenting voices, and not just from the pension plan companies, it remains a popular decision among the wider public.

Reflecting that support, McLean (EE) said in press release from his office that it was the right move for government to make given the national health crisis

“As a society, we encourage people to save for their rainy days, albeit thinking it would be in their old age,” he said. “This global pandemic means that for many people, their livelihood and standard of living is under threat now and without the assistance and ability to hold on to their standard of living, many may not make it to their old age.”

Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (NEW) said that a pensions holiday was the first step in the right direction and despite the need to “save for our golden years, the current circumstances cannot justify continuing with a forced savings”.

The remaining official members, Chris Saunders (BTW), Bernie Bush (WBN) and Anthony Eden (SAV), all offered support for the amendments.

The law has not been published yet, so it is not clear how long the payment freeze will last for and what the criteria will be for withdrawing money from existing funds.

However, the independent member, Ezzard Miller (NS), has said that he does not support the move to allow individuals to draw down cash from the plans. He said that for the average person, making monthly withdrawals of any significant amount for the next few months will represent years of contributions that will be almost impossible to replace.

Miller said that these withdrawals, combines with the freeze on payments, spelt “disaster for most persons when they become pensioners”.

Because this is an employment problem, he believes that government should reconsider the problem and instead aim to retain employment and income by equipping employers with the necessary financial support so they can keep paying their workers.

Miller outlined his suggestion in a Viewpoint (see here), in which he described how pension funds could be used as collateral for a major low-interest public-private loan project.