Miller offers thanks to CPR for port campaign

MLA Ezzard Miller on a panel at a Cruise Port Referendum meeting

(CNS): North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, a long time opponent of government’s proposed cruise berthing project, offered his thanks to the members of the Cruise Port Referendum group and their successful campaign, which has now seen the current administration completely shelve the project in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller said the deferral will enable a future government to properly reconsider the project and engage the public.

“On behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands, I offer my warmest congratulations to all members of the CPR group on their achievements so far towards the goal of overturning the current cruise port project,” Miller said as he expressed his gratitude to them for all their hard work and dedication.

He said the need for this cruise port proposal had never been demonstrated, and that the total negative effects on the islands’ pristine environment were still unknown.

“It is my earnest hope that this latest development will lead to the ultimate rejection of the project as currently proposed,” Miller said, adding that any future solution had to be environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Miller said that the CPR group’s unwavering efforts had not just bought time for a better idea regarding the future of the cruise sector here and the environment, but also demonstrated the importance of people power. The success of the campaign showed what an empowered and galvanized community can achieve.

“This is what true participatory democracy is about,” he said, adding that this was the mission of the new political party he is working to establish. Public involvement in decision making will be at the heart of the Cayman Islands People’s Party he said.

Given the situation surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, Miller said the work of the CPR was even more significant.

“I shudder to imagine that, were it not for the interventions of the CPR group, the government would have signed the contract and the people of the Cayman Islands would have been saddled with an additional economic burden and other consequences of a stalled construction project at these difficult times,” he said, noting that if the timeline had not been derailed, the work could have started before the lockdown.

George Town Harbour would have been “in a real mess and would remain so for a long time, given all the current local and international conditions over which we have no control”.

Miller welcomed the ruling by Justice Tim Owen QC, which found that government needs to establish a framework law for referendums initiated by a people’s petition, and said that this was another important gain from the work of the CPR group.

Encouraging them to stay active and continue their work to protect the interests of these islands, he said he looked forward to working with them in future.

Meanwhile, despite his political differences with the current administration, Miller offered his continued support for its policy regarding the management of the coronavirus pandemic and the ‘shelter in place’ arrangements. He encouraged everyone to take the virus seriously and to continue to protect loved ones, friends and ourselves.

“I appeal to everyone to stay home. If you must go out, please do wear a mask and remain within the bounds of safe social distance. I do understand that as social beings we may be anxious to get together with friends and family, but let us stay the course — this too shall pass,” he added.