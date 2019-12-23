Armed robber strikes in parking lot

(CNS): An armed robber made off with cash and a mobile phone Thursday night, police have now revealed. The stick-up happened shortly after 10:00pm off Spruce Lane, in the Courts Road area of George Town. according to an RCIPS press release circulated Monday, four days after the incident. The robbery took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex where the victim lived. He was approached by an unknown man brandishing a gun, who demanded cash.

The suspect then approached another man who was in a vehicle at the location before fleeing the scene with the money and phone. No shots were fired and neither of the victims were injured.

The robber was said to be about 5’7” tall, of slim build, and was dressed in all black and wearing a mask.

The matter is under investigation and anyone with any information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area on Thursday is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

